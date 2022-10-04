Dominica's Coulibri Ridge Resort Announces Grand Opening Date
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke October 04, 2022
The Caribbean’s newest sustainable resort, Coulibri Ridge in Dominica will officially open on October 22.
The brainchild of Quebec-born entrepreneur Daniel Langlois, the fully off-grid 285-acre luxury resort features 14 spacious residential-style suites equipped with full kitchens and boasts an ideal location atop a mountain ridge in southern Dominica near the village of Soufrière.
The new property uses solar energy as its main power source as well as wind turbines specially designed to have minimal impact on local flora and fauna. Rainwater is also collected through Coulibri Ridge's unique roof design and purified by UV light and copper ionization before being funneled to guest suites and the chlorine-free pools.
Plus, drains and gutters collect rainwater and grey water can be used to irrigate the resort’s gardens and a small farm scheduled to open in 2023.
As for accommodations, highlights include the Seaview Studio offering 600 square feet of interior space and a 350-foot terrace complete with a sofa, hanging chair and two sun loungers as well as the Morne Fou Loft featuring 950 square feet of interior space and a 400-square foot sea view terrace.
Meanwhile, the luxe Sky Penthouse duplexes provide 1,000 square feet of interior space and two terraces, one overlooking the sea, Martinique and the Morne Fou mountain peak, and another overlooking the Sulphur Spring Valley.
Four Sky Penthouses even feature an outdoor rain shower while three have private infinity pools with spectacular views.
All guests can also look forward to two large infinity pools in addition to a gym, yoga pavilion, spa facilities for private treatments, and two dining rooms in Mesa and Vista. Other amenities include high-speed WiFi available throughout the resort and a pair of boardrooms with ocean views that can accommodate up to 14 people. What's more, staff members will also take on guests on explorations of the resort's expansive land, including the tropical gardens, orchard and 18th-century estate ruins. Off-grid doesn’t necessarily mean offline.
The resort is celebrating with a Grand Opening Package available to guests to stay seven nights while only paying for five from November 1 through December 14, 2022. Rates start at $700 per night based on double occupancy.
