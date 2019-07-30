DoubleTree by Hilton Expands Presence in China with Opening in Downtown Shanghai
Hilton announced the opening of Double Tree by Hilton Shanghai Jing'an, a 28-storey, 307-room hotel that offers modern accommodations and state-of-the-art event spaces. As the second DoubleTree by Hilton property in Shanghai, the hotel represents a strategic addition to Hilton's hotel portfolio and brand presence in the commercial and financial center of China.
Owned by Mingqiang Investment Group and managed by Hilton, Double Tree by Hilton Shanghai Jing'an is conveniently located in the vibrant and trendy Jing'an District, in close proximity to Shanghai's People's Square. With easy access to the city's commercial, retail and entertainment districts via the nearby Metro Lines 3, 4, and 8, the hotel is the ideal destination for both business travelers and leisure guests.
"We are delighted to expand our presence in Shanghai with the opening of our new DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Jing'an in this key central business and commercial district of downtown Shanghai," said Qian Jin, area president, Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton. "Ideal for business or leisure, the hotel represents a key addition to our diverse portfolio of hotel offerings in the city by meeting the differentiated accommodation needs and travel demands of both domestic and international visitors to Shanghai."
"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of DoubleTree by Hilton this year, we welcome the exponential growth of the DoubleTree brand in China with two openings in the next three months," said Shawn McAteer, senior vice president and global head, DoubleTree by Hilton. "We are eager to continue delivering the brand's award-winning hospitality and warm welcome at this modern and comfortable hotel – a premiere destination with exquisite dining, upscale event facilities and well-appointed rooms."
DINING
—Guests can enjoy unique dining experiences at any time of day, from a sophisticated afternoon tea, to elevated Shanghainese cuisine for dinner, to international buffet fare for breakfast, at the property's two distinct restaurants and bar. Whether impressing colleagues or enjoying a casual get-together, guests at DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Jing'an have a prime selection of options that showcase the vibrant local neighborhood of downtown Shanghai.
—DoubleTree All-day Dining offers international buffet fare ranging from its Chinese roast duck, wok and noodle stations, to the Western seafood and salad bar, as well as a French pastry counter featuring a colorful dessert selection.
—Located on the second floor, the elegant Chinese restaurant offers authentic Cantonese and Shanghai cuisine and includes seven private dining rooms, ranging from business to casual, to suit any intimate event. Guests are sure to be impressed by the chef's signature dishes and barbecued and roasted delicacies.
—Guests can relax over afternoon tea and indulge in a selection of cakes, chocolates, Chinese tea and seasonal cocktails at Ming Bar. The cozy atmosphere is perfect for unwinding with friends at the end of the day or hosting lunch meetings with an extra touch of refinement.
AMENITIES
—Each of the 307 contemporary guest rooms offer comfort and convenience. The rooms are equipped with stylish, modern amenities, and feature the Sweet DreamsTM by DoubleTree sleep experience bedding, a 50" LCD television with satellite channels, as well as spacious bathrooms.
—Guests seeking exercise or relaxation have a variety of options, including a 24-hour fitness center fitted with the latest Life Fitness® equipment and a temperature controlled indoor pool on the fourth floor with a dynamic view of Shanghai's iconic city skyline.
MEETINGS AND EVENTS
—Featuring 900 square meters of meetings and events space, with a total capacity of up to 600 guests, DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Jing'an is equipped with two stunning ballrooms, offering guests more options for weddings, business meetings and other social gatherings. The elegant Mingde Grand Ballroom, measuring 520 square meters, can be divided into three multi-function meeting rooms, while the Mingyue pillarless Grand Ballroom with floor-to-ceiling glass windows is the perfect venue for weddings. All meeting rooms are equipped with high-speed broadband internet access and advanced audio-visual equipment.
DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Jing'an is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and payment to book a stay, exclusive member discounts and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital services available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.
DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai Jing'an is located at 558 North Xizang Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai, 200071, PRC., just 22 kilometers from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, and 46 kilometers from Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
