Dream Hotel Group Announces Six Hotels Are Now Open
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 22, 2020
Dream Hotel Group announced July 22 that six of its hotels are now open and welcoming guests.
The hotels that have been reopened are Dream Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA; Dream South Beach in Miami Beach, FL; Unscripted Durham in Durham, NC; and Heritage House Resort & Spa in Mendocino County, CA. Dream Nashville in Nashville, TN and The Time Nyack in Nyack, NY are also open.
To help encourage more guests to stay at these reopened hotels, Dream Hotel Group is now offering guests up to 20 percent off their entire stay at all locations in the United States using the code BDIRECT20. The offer ends August 31, 2020.
Three of their New York hotels’ rooftop and outdoor dining experiences have reopened, too. Dream Midtown’s PHD Terrace reopened on July 2 and Serafina Broadway is open for take-out and delivery. At Dream Downtown, The Beach pool deck and cafe reopened earlier this month, too, and the hotel’s PHD Rooftop Lounge reopens July 23.
Dream Hotel Group expects to announce more reopenings soon.
“Dream Hotel Group is ready!” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein. “We are thrilled to reopen our doors and safely welcome guests back to experience the forward-thinking design, bespoke service and cultural programming for which our hotels, restaurants and bars are known. While much of the world has changed, our goal remains the same—to deliver a safe and memorable experience for our guests—and that is what we plan to do.”
The Dream Hotel Group’s properties have created specialized safety protocols using guidelines from the CDC, WHO and more to help protect both staff and guests. For more information on the safety procedures in place, please visit this website.
Dream Hotel Group is a celebrated hotel brand and management company, which oversees five unique brands. For more information on Dream Hotel Group’s many hotels, please contact your local travel agent or visit their website.
