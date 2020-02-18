Dream Hotel Group Comes to Las Vegas
February 18, 2020
Dream Hotel Group has announced its plans to introduce its lifestyle brand Dream Hotels to the Las Vegas Strip in 2023. Dream Las Vegas will be a 450-room luxury lifestyle hotel that will begin construction in early 2021.
The 21-story hotel tower will be designed by the global architectural firm DLR Group partnered with general contractor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
In addition to the hotel’s 450 stylish guest rooms and suites, Dream Las Vegas will sport seven dining and nightlife venues, including a rooftop pool deck, bar and lounge, three feature restaurants, two additional bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor and a grab-and-go café on the street level. Other features include 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a spa, fitness center and on-site parking.
Las Vegas’s newest addition will be built on the famous Las Vegas Blvd., across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club. The hotel will be adjacent to the private aviation terminal at McCarran International Airport and two blocks away from the new Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.
Dream Las Vegas is just one of the most recent signings for the brand, following Dream San Antonio, Dream Memphis, The Bight by Dream Hotel Group in Turks and Caicos and Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. These new locations will be joining Dream Hotel Group’s 16 hotels currently open all over the world. Over 20 locations are currently in development.
