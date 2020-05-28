Dream Hotel Group to Debut Dream Cleveland in 2022
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey May 28, 2020
Dream Hotel Group’s Dream Hotels brand is expanding to the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the 2022 debut of the 207-room Dream Cleveland.
The property is being created in partnership with Beaty Capital Group, an investment real estate firm, within the city’s iconic Masonic Temple above the TempleLive music venue, a Beaty affiliate.
The lifestyle hotel is part of a larger project within the Masonic Temple complex, which houses a 2,300-seat theater. Dream Cleveland will feature multiple dining and nightlife venues, a fitness center, 100,000 square feet of meeting space and a parking deck accommodating 400 vehicles.
The announcement regarding Dream Cleveland “is a testament to the strength of our brands and growing confidence in the travel industry despite these unprecedented times,” said Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein.
“Cleveland is the birthplace of rock and roll, and much like the Dream Hotels brand, it is a city marked by a youthful, vibrant energy, creative spirit and burgeoning arts and culture scene that many aren’t yet aware of,” he added. “Together, with partner Beaty Capital Group, our goal is to deliver an experience-driven property that surpasses expectations, blending great food and beverage, creative programming, entertainment and world-class hospitality, in the heart of Midtown Cleveland.”
The Masonic Temple, situated at 3615 Euclid Ave., and hailing back to 1921, is the original residence of the Cleveland Orchestra. More recently it has headlined such performers as MGMT, Bastille, Fitz and the Tantrums, The 1975, Pixies, Kirk Franklin, Joe Rogan, Ghost, Leon Bridges and Sturgill Simpson.
“It is exciting to look beyond this recent period of anxiety and uncertainty to bring such an iconic project to Midtown Cleveland,” said Beaty Capital Group President Lance Beaty. “As you could imagine, the project has been delayed by recent events, but we feel that it’s important for the city of Cleveland, the live music and performing arts, the hospitality industry and the country as a whole to regain confidence and move forward with our lives.”
Bialosky, a local architectural firm, is being charged with its design; the general contractor, Cleveland Construction, which was responsible for the building’s preservation work on in 2018.
Construction is scheduled to begin early next year, Dream Hotel Group said.
In addition to Dream Cleveland, plans are also underway for a Dream Las Vegas and Dream San Antonio.
The company also recently unveiled a new Dream Hotel Group independent lifestyle brand, whose properties will include The Bight by Dream Hotel Group Turks & Caicos, Emma & Elissa by Dream Hotel Group Playa del Carmen, Central Park Lagunas by Dream Hotel Group Tulum, Central Park Rios by Dream Hotel Group Tulum and The Beach Club by Dream Hotel Group Tulum.
