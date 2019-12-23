Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown Now Open
Hotel & Resort December 23, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The Drury brand makes its debut in downtown Nashville, opening its third Music City property and fourth overall in Tennessee, which offers ideal access to the city's best sites. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Nashville has added another hit to its playlist. On Friday, the Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown opened its doors to begin welcoming guests to Music City. The new hotel is the company’s third in Nashville and fourth in Tennessee. The new 22-story property features 389 guest rooms and more than 8,000 square feet of customizable meeting and event space. The hotel offers guests convenient access to Nashville’s best sites.
General Manager Ryan Schmitt and the rest of the Drury Nashville team are excited to introduce the Drury brand to downtown Nashville. Not only does the new hotel offer complimentary hot breakfast and 5:30 Kickback reception, but it also boasts a full bar and restaurant, Kitchen + Bar @ SoBro. These amenities are ideal for those busy travelers looking for value during their stay.
“We are thrilled to open our doors in legendary downtown Nashville,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. “With our convenient downtown location, outstanding amenities and award-winning service, our goal is to provide our guests with the best experience Music City has to offer.”
To help welcome guests to Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown, Drury Hotels will be offering 20 percent off rates for Drury Rewards members now through March 15, 2020. Guests can easily sign up for Drury Rewards at www.druryhotels.com/druryrewards.
The Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown is located in the heart of Music City at the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Third Avenue South. The property is located near the Bridgestone Arena, Nashville Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame. The new Drury Plaza offers free Wi-Fi, fitness center and other amenities.
The Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown property offers a wide range of complimentary amenities, including:
— Hot breakfast, including fresh pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, yogurt and more
— 5:30 Kickback reception including appetizers and beverages
— Indoor/outdoor pool and whirlpool
— Membership benefits and rewards program
— 24-hour business and fitness centers
Drury Hotels has been family-owned and operated since 1973. For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at www.drurycareers.com.
For more information, visit druryhotels.com.
SOURCE: Drury Hotels press release.
For more information on Nashville, Tennessee
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS