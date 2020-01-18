El San Juan Hotel Officially Joins Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
Hotel & Resort January 18, 2020
WHY IT RATES: This iconic hotel is conveniently located on Isla Verde Beach, not far from Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is delighted to announce that effective January 3, 2020, an iconic Caribbean property joined the luxury brand’s global portfolio of hotels and resorts as Fairmont El San Juan Hotel.
The highly regarded, landmark Puerto Rico resort shares Fairmont’s distinguished international reputation, unparalleled history of service excellence and honored position within and connection to its local community.
In joining together these iconic brands, Fairmont and the hotel’s ownership group, ESJ Resort LLC, look forward to preserving and furthering the hotel’s extraordinary legacy.
Where lively urban vibes and peaceful ocean views collide, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is located on the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, minutes away from Old San Juan, the downtown San Juan area and Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport.
The hotel features 388 guestrooms, suites and poolside and oceanfront villas; full service, state-of-the-art Well & Being spa and fitness center; four pools with swim-up bar and luxury cabanas; pro-level tennis court; watersport rentals including jet skis, banana boats and parasailing; and 11 celebrated food and beverage venues.
Designed by legendary Miami Beach architect Morris Lapidus, the resort officially opened its doors on February 1, 1958, as El San Juan Hotel.
By the 1960s, the hotel became one of the island’s most visited destinations due to its superb oceanfront location and premium nightlife, featuring performances from top entertainers including Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Milton Berle, Paul Anka, Liza Minelli, Marco Antonio Muñiz and Julio Iglesias.
The hotel reopened in December 2018 following a $65 million restoration led by world-renowned designer Jeffrey Beers, which married the hotel’s legendary past and old-world elegance with a reimagined approach to wellness and lavishness.
From its storied décor and inspired cuisine to its renowned gathering spaces and lush poolscape, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is an authentic celebration of Puerto Rico’s traditions, old and new, for locals and travelers alike.
“As the newest member of the Fairmont family, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is writing the next chapter in a narrative that extends back more than 100 years, with iconic hotels, unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments which have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907,” said Heather McCrory, CEO, North & Central America, Accor. “Fairmont El San Juan is not just the newest Fairmont, but also a landmark in Puerto Rico. Everyone has a story about El San Juan Hotel, a special moment shared within these walls and on these grounds. It is this legacy that unquestionably makes this hotel a Fairmont, and which makes an indelible imprint on this vibrant, dynamic destination. This milestone marks the beginning of our exciting journey together, and another step in a period of tremendous growth for Accor in North & Central America.”
Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will be the first property in Puerto Rico for the luxury brand known for its landmark properties around the world, including The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Mayakoba in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda, Fairmont Banff Springs, and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai.
It also marks the first hotel on the island for Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 countries.
The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivaled portfolio of 39 hotel brands, from luxury to economy – including internationally acclaimed brands such as Raffles, Sofitel, SO/, MGallery, Pullman, Swissôtel, Novotel and ibis.
Upon joining the Fairmont brand and the Accor family, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel also becomes a part of one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world, ALL - Accor Live Limitless. A daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences, ALL brings value to everyday life, inventing a completely new aspirational way to live limitless.
For more information or reservations at Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, please visit Fairmont.com or call 1-800-819-7155.
SOURCE: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts press release.
