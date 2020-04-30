Enter to Win This Four-Night Stay in a Beach Villa at Glorious Noku Maldives
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti April 30, 2020
In celebration of Global Love Day on Friday, May 1, 2020, Preferred Hotels & Resorts and the luxurious Noku Maldives resort have partnered to give away a future four-night stay for two in an opulent Beach Villa, valued at over $5,000.
Noku Maldives is a member of Preferred’s Lifestyle Collection, located on a private island in the Indian Ocean amid abundant tropical foliage and a tranquil blue lagoon. It’s just the kind of exclusive, upscale escape everyone’s dreaming of right now, far from home and a world away. The resort offers 50 private villas, a tranquil wellness spa, pristine powdery beaches and world-class gastronomy.
To enter, travel lovers must:
—Follow both @preferredhotels and @nokumaldvies on Instagram, and ‘like’ or comment on the giveaway post.
—Share a photo of their first vacation together with their partner on Instagram using the hashtag #BelieveinTravel.
Preferred Hotels & Resorts, whose brand promise is ‘Believe in Travel’, hopes that this giveaway will help people remember to keep dreaming, keep believing and keep looking forward to traveling again once COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past.
The photo contest goes live on Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Instagram page tomorrow, May 1, at 8:00 a.m. ET, and entries will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on May 7, 2020.
For more information, visit preferredhotels.com or nokuhotels.com/maldives/.
