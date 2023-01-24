Escape the Winter Blues and Save at Trump International Beach Resort
Sick of digging out of the snow? Plan an escape from dropping temperatures with an exclusive offer from Trump International Beach Resort Miami, nestled along the shores of the perpetually warm Sunny Isles Beach.
The Trump International Beach Resort Miami is an upscale, family-friendly property and is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group-Lifestyle collection. Relaxation and rejuvenation are the hotel's specialty, and visitors will find everything they need for a luxurious retreat in the New Year as well as savings of up to 25 percent.
The Winter Flash Sale doesn't just feature savings on accommodations. Guests can also enjoy a $25 daily food and beverage credit.
In addition to warm, sunny weather and super savings, guests can look forward to enjoying the resort's amenities, including a variety of entertainment and live music performed by local artists throughout the resort grounds, the resort’s grotto-style swimming pool and poolside cabanas, the full-service Aquanox Spa and the Planet Kids program, where play is paired with purpose.
When it comes to dining, guests can enjoy the all-new Azzurro Italian Restaurant & Bar. There is also the Japanese-fusion restaurant Saka Mori, and the resort's casual, oceanfront oasis, Gili’s Beach Club and Pool Bar.
There is a two-night minimum stay, and rooms can be booked between January 12 and 31, 2023. Stays at the resort can take place through May 31, 2023. This special offer can be booked here.
