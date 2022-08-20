Escape to a Vibrant World With Playa Hotels & Resorts
If you are in need of a late summer or early fall break, the Wyndham Alltra Resorts Cancun awaits.
Travelers can take advantage of a special offer from Playa Hotels & Resorts, which operates the Wyndham Alltra. Guests receive 10 percent off spa services, 10 percent off cabana rentals, 10 percent off of a romantic or family beach dinner, 10 percent off laundry services and 20 percent off late checkouts.
The Wyndham Alltra is located in the heart of Cancun's hotel zone and offers a beachfront escape, perfect for couples, families and friends. There are glistening swimming pools, seaside access, a range of activities, live entertainment and more.
Rooms and suites are decorated in a contemporary style with everything guests need to relax. Suites come standard with Wi-Fi access, a minibar restocked daily, a flat-screen television, a coffee maker, air conditioning, a hairdryer and a private balcony.
The beachfront walkout junior suite offers 419 square feet of space, a walkout terrace with a hammock and direct access to the beach as well as ocean views and an exclusive beach cabana. They can be booked as a king or double room.
Guests can also choose to book suites with exclusive access to the Alltra VIP Club. This provides access to a club room on the sixth floor where guests can relax and enjoy personalized cocktail service and concierge assistance. These suites also come with semi-private check-in and checkout service as well as premium drinks and snacks.
The one-bedroom master suite, junior suite beachfront infinity swim-up, oceanview one-bedroom master suite and presidential suite all come with VIP Club access.
The property is home to a number of restaurants featuring a variety of cuisines from around the world. Azul serves Asian-style dishes and Viaggio has Italian. Ventanas is the international buffet, and Casa De Rosa offers Mexican food.
At Sunset is a laidback casual outdoor dining establishment that serves casual cuisine and the resort has its very own food truck called the Dog House.
Several bars and lounges serve up exciting beverages, including Kaa Bar & Lounge in the lobby and Las Olas Bar by the beach, which serves up fresh margaritas.
Cafe Mexico is perfect for that morning cup of Joe and the cravings snack bar offers drinks and tasty treats. Stop in at the Agave Bar for poolside drinks, too.
For those who are in full relaxation mode, in-suite dining is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
When it comes to keeping busy, guests will find many options. Spend time in the resort's many pools, including the activity pool, a family pool, two splash pools with slides and a hot tub.
There is a roster of daily activities such as pool parties and games of beach soccer. Guests can learn about Mexican culture and traditions or taste wine and tequila.
Now is one of the best times to visit the region as the turtle release program continues from August through November.
Nightly entertainment includes renowned entertainers performing on stage each night. There are mariachi bands, theme parties and more.
Guests can also head to the Aura spa for even deeper relaxation. A full menu of treatments awaits guests.
For more information on the promotion and the Wyndham Alltra, click here.
