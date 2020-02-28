Excellence Group Expands Its Portfolio in Punta Cana
WHY IT RATES: Travelers to the Dominican Republic will soon have a new resort option when Finest Punta Cana opens this year. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Following the immense success of their foray into modern all-inclusive vacations with Finest Playa Mujeres, Excellence Group Luxury Hotels and Resorts has announced plans to open the second outpost from their Finest Resorts brand.
The latest addition to the Excellence Group portfolio of properties will be set on the shores and crystal blue waters of Punta Cana. Set to open its doors in 2020, Finest Punta Cana will be the third Excellence Group property in the Dominican Republic, expanding its presence in the region.
The first of its kind in the area, the resort marks a new standard for all-inclusive, non-age-restricted luxury, catering to romantic getaways, nuptial celebrations, rejuvenating holidays and options for both adults and couples with children.
Finest Punta Cana will house all of the exacting standards and personalized luxury that Excellence Group has become renowned for, with 450 suites, including 60 family suites, that will range from 800 to 2000 square feet.
All of the elegantly designed suites will offer the Excellence Group guest touchpoints that have helped the group earn their place on the Travelers' Choice for Hotels Awards, such as the brand’s oversized jacuzzis, fully stocked in-room premium bars, private pools, decks with breathtaking views, rooftop terraces and family-designed suites.
As leaders in all-inclusive luxury travel, Excellence Group’s expertise and experience will be evident in every thoughtfully designed detail of Finest Punta Cana. Guests will be able to choose from at least twenty world-class bars and restaurants, and Finest Punta Cana will also offer private club settings in the Excellence Club for those seeking adults-only relaxation, an exclusive Finest Club for all ages, a world-class spa with hydrotherapy circuit, six swimming pools complete with a children’s pool and baby wading pool and a playground and pavilion for children and teens.
With a wide array of activities for guests of all ages and unmatched culinary experiences, Finest Punta Cana will bring a new level of all-inclusive luxury to the area.
Excellence Group’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Mr. Domingo Aznar, stated, “We are thrilled to be opening our second Finest Resort in Punta Cana. With the success of Finest Playa Mujeres, we know that both adults and couples with children are seeking top-of-the-line luxury and personalized service. With our Finest Resorts brand, we offer Excellence Group’s exacting standards in luxury, comfort, and service that guests have come to expect from the brand. Our resorts offer the convenience of an all-inclusive experience and the amenities of an upscale five-star property while seamlessly combining both family-friendly and adults-only options. We are thrilled to offer a whole new all-inclusive luxury experience for both adults and families traveling to the Dominican Republic.”
Surrounded by a beautiful palm grove and bordering the Caribbean Sea, Finest Punta Cana will be conveniently located on the east coast of the Dominican Republic, only 35 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport and 75 minutes from La Romana International Airport.
SOURCE: Excellence Hotel Group press release.
