Experience Dominican Caribbean With Palladium Hotel Group
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Alberto Lozano November 17, 2022
The Dominican Republic is one of the most attractive destinations in the world to spend a few days of vacation and relaxation.
Guests will be surrounded by incredible landscapes and some of the most beautiful beaches on the planet. Palladium Hotel Group has five five-star all-inclusive properties to enjoy this Caribbean jewel in all its splendor.
Under two of the most prominent brands in its catalog, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, which is aimed at families, couples, and groups, and TRS Hotels, the luxury option for adults only, Palladium Hotel Group reaches all type of travelers.
The Spanish hotel group manages Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa, and TRS Turquesa Hotel in the well-known Bávaro Beach; and TRS Cap Cana Hotel, in one of the most exclusive areas of the Dominican Republic.
Through all of them and its all-inclusive Infinite Indulgence concept, the hotel company invites its guests to let themselves go and not worry about anything.
Fun for Everyone
There is fun for everyone with family, as a couple, or with friends. Surrounded by an exotic landscape with lush palm tree plantations and miles of white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts presents itself in Punta Cana with three hotels:
– Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino
– Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa
– Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa
The resort has 1,621 beautiful rooms of different categories, fully equipped with all the amenities. Among them, the most popular is undoubtedly the swim-up rooms with direct access from the private terrace to a larger swimming pool along the entire first floor of the building.
Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana also has five swimming pools, the wellness and relaxation center Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness, and an extensive program of activities and shows designed for all ages. For the family's youngest members, there are clubs for babies, children, and teenagers, children's entertainment with the Raggs characters, and even a water park, among other options.
But if there is one thing the resort stands out for, it is its extensive and delicious gastronomy. Thanks to the Dine Around program, guests have access to 14 restaurants, 9 of them à la carte with a wide variety of dishes and cuisines of the world and with chefs who come from the country of origin of each restaurant.
All-inclusive for Adults Only
Also in Playa Bávaro and in the same resort as Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana is the TRS Turquesa Hotel. This adults-only, all-inclusive luxury option offers a more personalized experience thanks to its 24-hour butler service and room service.
Within the hotel, it is possible to use the services and facilities of the other nearby Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts. This access includes the water area of Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness or counts on its treatments and priority treatment when making restaurant reservations.
Exclusively, TRS Turquesa Hotel has 4 bars and four restaurants. A few kilometers away is the TRS Cap Cana Hotel, located very close to the airport in one of the most exclusive areas of Punta Cana. This 115-room adults-only luxury hotel features two swimming pools, a large fitness center, the Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness center with magnificent treatments, as well as 24-hour butler service and room service and, of course, the sophistication, exclusivity, elegance, and avant-garde design of the TRS Hotels brand. It offers a wide variety of exceptional dining experiences with five restaurants.
In addition, thanks to Absolute Indulgence, TRS Cap Cana Hotel guests can access a Day Pass to experience the services and facilities of TRS Turquesa Hotel and the three Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana. In the same way, guests of these four hotels can also leap to TRS Cap Cana Hotel and enjoy the advantages of this exclusive hotel.
As part of the broad gastronomic and experiential offerings offered by Palladium Hotel Group three years ago, the company brought one of its most successful shows to TRS Turquesa Hotel: the gastro-show Chic Cabaret & Restaurant.
The show invites attendees to an extraordinary gastronomic and musical experience, taking them on a journey through time, from the 50s with the birth of rock music to pop rhythms with some of today's most popular songs. This is accompanied by lots of light and color, impressive choreography and acrobatics, and an exquisite dinner consisting of several signature dishes served with premium cocktails created to conquer the five senses. The evening ends with a party that lasts until one o'clock.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Punta Cana
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Alberto Lozano
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS