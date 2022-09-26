Experience Elevated ‘Luxury Included’ Vacations at Sandals Royal Barbados
Laurie Baratti September 26, 2022
It’s no secret that Sandals Resorts provides its guests with some of the Caribbean’s best adults-only, all-inclusive resort vacation experiences. Still, the all-new, all-suite Sandals Royal Barbados is definitely a standout, even among its peers.
At the award-winning Sandals Royal Barbados, situated on the powdery white sands of Maxwell Beach in St. Lawrence Gap, couples in love experience the company’s next-level vision for its signature ‘Luxury Included’ all-inclusive concept.
The resort features many of Sandals’ signature accommodations categories, including the first-of-their-kind Rondoval Suites, Crystal Lagoon Suites, Skypool Suites, Millionaire Suites, Swim-up Suites and more. And, every suite comes outfitted with a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, a spacious, luxuriously appointed master bedroom and bath area, and a gorgeous oceanfront or tropical garden view. Other amenities vary according to the level of your accommodations, which fall under the Love Nest, Butler Elite, Club Sandals and Sandals Luxury suites categories.
Guests who book a stay at Sandals Royal Barbados are actually getting a mega-vacation, which includes all the benefits of two spectacular resorts for the price of one. You see, guests enjoy access privileges at the neighboring Sandals Barbados resort, thanks to the company’s "Stay at One, Play at Two" exchange program.
Sandals Royal Barbados alone supplies seven 5-Star Global Gourmet dining options, four bars, including the swim-up variety, six freshwater swimming pools and three whirlpools. But, taken together, the two sister resorts offer a total of 20 restaurants, 14 bars, and cocktail lounges, and 11 swimming pools, for vacationers to choose from. And, of course, guests can avail themselves of both properties’ many amenities, fantastic beaches, daily activities, water sports, scuba diving, snorkeling, live entertainment and dining options.
Guests will also notice a number of Sandals brand firsts at the new Sandals Royal Barbados, including the brand’s first four-lane Lovers Lane Bowling Alley, its first Sweet n’ Salt’s Gourmet Donut and Coffee Shop, and some fresh restaurant concepts that can’t be found at any of Sandals’ 16 other properties around the Caribbean —including Jamaica, The Bahamas, Grenada, Antigua, Saint Lucia and (most recently) Curaçao.
The new American Tavern serves contemporary American comfort foods, while Chi Asian Fusion is Sandals’ first restaurant to fuse the cuisines of China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore within a single menu. Another new wellness-focused eatery, called The Greenhouse, is the brand’s first restaurant to feature a farm-to-table concept where fresh, local, seasonal produce makes its way straight to the plate.
Other brand firsts that recently debuted at Sandals Royal Barbados are Sandals’ first Roof Top Restaurant and Cantilever Roof Top Bar, situated alongside a Roof Top Pool and Whirlpool, all surrounded by comfortable lounging and sunbathing areas that overlook the ocean. Plus, the property boasts the largest glass-fronted Infinity Pool in the Eastern Caribbean.
“Sandals Royal Barbados is the ultimate indulgent resort for couples who are looking for top-of-the-line luxury. We’ve added more suites, restaurants, and pools to elevate our options which further enhance the already incredible guest experience,” Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, remarked earlier last year, following the resort’s renovations.
For more information, visit sandals.com/royal-barbados.
