Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
Hotel & Resort VRetreats Patrick Clarke September 22, 2021
There's visiting Italy and then there's immersing oneself, embracing the lifestyle and making it a home away from home. VRetreats is making the latter easier and more enticing than ever before.
Drawing inspiration from Italy's renowned beauty and culture, VRetreats aims to offer travelers high-level hospitality through one-of-a-kind experiences in some of Italy's most coveted locales, like Rome, Venice and the Sicilian commune of Taormina.
VRetreats' collection of luxury hotels provides an authentic Italian experience, blending history, traditions, culture and lifestyle to make guests feel right at home.
Each property—Donna Camilla Savelli in Rome, Atlantis Bay and Mazzarò Sea Palace in Taormina, Sicily and Ca' di Dio in Venice—is deeply connected with its setting and local neighborhoods. For example, the historic Donna Camilla Savelli is housed in a 17th-century monastery and functions as a hotel museum where guests can admire architecture and beloved works by the influential Francesco Borromini, bringing them closer than ever to the Eternal City.
There's far more to love outside of Rome though. Located directly on the sea in a secluded private cove in Taormina, Atlantis Bay will wow guests with unique Mediterranean landscapes, authentic Sicilian cuisine, an exclusive pool overlooking the Mermaids Bay, the Hyd’Or Wellness Center and a plethora of tours and excursions designed to immerse guests in the region's art, culture, history and nature.
Mazzaro Sea Palace represents another exceptional opportunity for visitors to Taormina. After all, the five-star beachfront property boasts unparalleled scenery in addition to spacious and bright rooms featuring private terraces and balconies and sea views. In between discovering all that Sicily has to offer, guests will want to indulge in a picturesque bayfront breakfast. Pair even more splendid views with delectable Sicilian gastronomy and stellar cocktails at "Il Gattopardo" restaurant and Tancredi Bar.
Opened in August 2021, the five-star Ca' di Dio is situated directly in the Contemporary Art District of Venice, "Arsenale," providing travelers with charming and romantic accommodations in one of Europe's most sought-after cities. Offering direct docking for boats as well as a cozy Reading Hall, Ca' di Dio is well-equipped to deliver the ultimate Venetian retreat. Other highlights include a pair of relaxing internal courtyards where the laidback Essentia Restaurant is located, the PURA wellness and spa area, the inviting Alchemia Bar and the sophisticated VERO Restaurant which boasts views of the Venetian lagoon.
While no two properties or experiences are alike, guests will find similarities throughout each property, including welcoming and passionate staff, unwavering attention to detail and a sustainable approach to ensure that future generations of travelers can experience Italy the way it was always meant to be.
For more information, visit vretreats.com.
