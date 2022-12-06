Experiences Awaiting Couples at Hyatt Zilara Cancun
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Valentín Fuentes December 06, 2022
For a memorable experience as a couple, the Mexican Caribbean is one of the most romantic and pleasant destinations. At the adults-only, all-inclusive Hyatt Zilara Cancun from Playa Hotels & Resorts, lovers can enjoy an environment of tranquility and unique nature, with white sandy beaches from the hotel zone, luxurious rooms overlooking the Caribbean, world-class dining, and sublime relaxation at the mystical Zen Spa.
All suites at Hyatt Zilara Cancun offer extraordinary views of the Caribbean from private balconies or terraces from which couples can enjoy drinks and food 24 hours a day. In addition, the luxurious amenities include, among others, an infinity pool directly on the terrace, rain showers, and fascinating sea views from the privacy of the bathroom, as well as from a pleasant double whirlpool tub.
In addition, this exclusive Mexican Caribbean resort's gastronomic offer extends to six restaurants and five bars and lounges where couples enjoy meals of sophisticated regional dishes and international specialties. They can also order their prepared food in an exclusive gourmet buffet, fresh dishes facing the sea, or elegant banquets highlighting various recipes.
At the Maria Marie restaurant, couples enjoy traditional Mexican cuisine, including fresh salads and a wide selection of national and regional dishes. In Asiana, guests taste contemporary Asian dishes with a teppanyaki show and extraordinary sushi and sashimi selections. Finally, for those who want to drink and have friendly traditional snacks, Cantina La Adelita's menu is ideal for its large selection of Mexican beers and exotic cocktails.
Another extraordinary place is Punta Vista Restaurant, located outdoors and offering a sophisticated seafood menu prepared with a Caribbean flavor. On the other hand, Spice offers couples gourmet cuisine with buffets and stations of live cooking with various specialties, such as pasta, roasted meat, fish, and ceviche as well as a salad bar.
At Chef's Plate, guests can share a moment of intimacy along with high-level cuisine with dishes made from fresh seasonal ingredients and wines recommended by the sommelier. The five-course gourmet menu is only available in select categories (Ocean View Up Suite King and Presidential Suite) with a reservation. Guests who do not stay in these categories can access Chef's Plate for an additional fee.
Well-Being and Inner Balance
At Zen Spa, the holistic Mayan tradition allows couples to forget their stress and enter a state of peace in this 22,800-square-foot space, inspired by the four cardinal directions, critical elements of Mayan cosmology. The treatments are distributed in 11 rooms, a lounge with a terrace, and a wide hydrotherapy circuit with rituals where couples achieve deep relaxation by combining high and low water pressures for internal detoxification.
In addition, the treatments include comprehensive healing with Swedish, Thai, deep tissue, reflexology, and Shiatsu techniques. In the Romantic Getaway therapy, couples live a unique experience with a chocolate body wrap, a private bath in the whirlpool, and a relaxing massage accompanied by a plate of fruits and aphrodisiac drinks.
Hyatt Zilara Cancun is a paradise where couples find unlimited fun with live entertainment, fitness at Sky Gym, yoga, romantic moonlit dinners, pool huts, water sports, and many more experiences that make the stay a time to remember.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS