Experiencing Finest Punta Cana

From the moment my car rolled up at Finest Punta Cana, I was swept off my feet into a world of luxury.
First, I was ushered gracefully into the stunning lobby, where I stopped for a moment, taking in the beautiful scenery along with a deep breath that brought a wave of calm and gratitude over me. Then I was escorted to the Exclusive Club for a private check-in that had me feeling like royalty. From that moment forward, my entire experience at this resort was nothing short of magnificent.
I’ll be the first to admit that all-inclusive resorts are hit or miss. Some do a great job of creating an incredible experience, while others fall flat. As a result, I’ve learned to adjust my expectations of all-inclusive resorts and meet them where they’re at. But Finest Punta Cana felt more like a full-blown luxury resort than an all-inclusive (sans the price tag).
Finest Punta Cana is the newest member of The Excellence Collection, which is home to three different resort brand offerings in Cancun, Punta Cana, and Jamaica: Finest Resorts (all-ages), Excellence Resorts (adults-only), and Beloved Hotels (couples only).
And no detail was spared in the modern design of this resort that fully embraces the concept of multigenerational travel. The resort itself is physically and energetically split into two separate areas. One is for parents traveling with children, with activities and amenities that create the ideal family vacation. There is the option to upgrade the family experience via the Finest Club, which means a bigger room with elevated amenities. The other part of the resort is the Excellence Club, exclusively for sophisticated adults who crave quiet luxury.
The Excellence Club rooms offer up to 2,500 square feet of decadence featuring walk-in closets, jacuzzi tubs, walk-in pools, Bulgari bath products, and top-shelf liquor options. It’s everything you could want in a resort and then some.
Outside the Excellence Club rooms, you’ll find a private beach, two pools, a lounge, and a restaurant available only to Excellence Club guests. So even when the hotel is at a high capacity, it maintains that calm, peaceful, and luxurious experience that feels almost private.
As sustainability becomes increasingly important to travelers, Finest Punta Cana incorporated some excellent practices into its construction. For one, the paper menus are passe. Instead, guests now have the Excellence app, where you can quickly and easily access information about everything happening at the resort, from menus to activities to spa treatments and more. The rooms at the resort feature high-tech light, air conditioning, and do-not-disturb systems that allow housekeeping to do its job without disturbing the guests. Whether you’re traveling with your partner or family, these features make a big difference.
Speaking of family, one of the highlights of this resort is the Imagine Kids Club. Here, kids feel like they’re at summer camp thanks to days packed with fun activities and educational programs, all coordinated and staffed by resort employees. The kids club even has its own private restaurant and the option for some to hire the resort’s babysitting service, allowing the parents a peaceful date night.
The adult version of summer camp at the resort is the ONE Spa. But kids are welcome here, too. There is a kids spa for pedicures and manicures with mom and a room where the kids can play (under resort employee supervision) while the parents indulge in some private spa time.
The experience at ONE Spa is unparalleled. Included in the Finest and Excellence Club packages, guests receive a complimentary hydrotherapy circuit (also available for purchase on its own). I’ve done my fair share of hydrotherapy circuits, and this one takes the cake.
This journey through the senses of body and mind takes you to warm and cold, wet and dry treatments that leave you feeling invigorated in a way you never have before. And then comes the spa treatment. Before stepping into your treatment room, the resort has added a little detail that takes the experience to the next level. Outside each room are mandalas, one of which you choose and flip over to find a message that serves as the intention for your treatment. The masseuse also begins the treatment with breathwork, which calms down the nervous system and prepares you for an even deeper relaxation.
The food program at Finest Punta Cana feels different from an all-inclusive resort, except for the convenience of not having to pay. The Excellence Club’s adults-only restaurant Dommo offers a tasty breakfast which evolves into a cocktail lounge with snacks throughout the day and finally transforms into a contemporary restaurant at night.
If you’re craving a bit of Paris in Punta Cana, look no further than Le Petit Plaisir, where the food, decor, and music will have you feeling magnifique. For a quality steak, Steakhouse Brass is the place to be, and for some teppanyaki fun, Shoji is the place to be. Finally, Insieme Trattoria takes you to Italy, and Duke’s Lobster and Seafood serves refreshing dishes from the sea.
Finest Punta Cana is a resort that offers something for everyone. So whether you’re a family looking for an elevated yet fun vacation or a couple looking for an intimate and quiet romantic getaway, Finest Punta Cana has curated the perfect experience for you. The feel, decor, food, activities, and amenities combine to create a luxury resort experience at an all-inclusive price. I know my first time here certainly won’t be my last time.
