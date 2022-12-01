Explore Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres
Majestic Resorts' new five-star luxury resort in Mexico's beautiful Costa Mujeres offers sophistication and innovation.
Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres offers guests a picturesque, white-sand beachfront location that is just a 20-minute drive to Cancun.
Highlights of the property include spacious suites, butler service, a luxurious spa, an array of all-inclusive amenities and a wide variety of gastronomic options from which to choose. There is also unlimited premium liquor, infinity pools with ocean views and an exclusive club section with special services, VIP lounges and more.
The family-friendly section is open to all ages. Guests will find well-appointed accommodation options in a range of categories, including junior suites with outdoor Jacuzzis, the swim-up Majestic Jr. Suite, one-bedroom suites and swim-up suites, sky view rooftop suites, oceanfront suites with outdoor Jacuzzis.
Rooms not on the water, include garden or pool views and in-room amenities include sofas, desks, balconies, showers and bathtubs, bathrobes and slippers, Smart TVs, air conditioning and ceiling fans, as well as a minibar restocked daily and free Wi-Fi access.
The 18-and-over Elegance Club offers similar accommodation options and, in addition, there are club suites with plunge pools. These spacious rooms feature extra amenities such as butler service, a pillow menu, a Nespresso machine and an included bottle of liquor.
There are a variety of restaurants at the resort that includes Italian fine dining at Il Botaccio. Don Jaume offers fine Argentinian cuisine, and Japanese food is featured at Kabuki and served Teppanyaki-style. There is also a gourmet bistro, Mexican cuisine at El Mariachi Loco and more.
The Majestic Spa is the place to go to unwind. The spa offers three separate areas of relaxation, including several treatment rooms and a hydrotherapy area as well as a salon.
While at the property, guests can indulge in a number of included watersports as well as nearby golf at Puerto Cancun Golf Course, just 15 minutes from the resort. Greens fees are additional.
Find out more and book your stay at Majestic Resorts' Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres here.
