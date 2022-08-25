Extend Your Summer With Princess Resorts in the Canary Islands
As summer fades, there’s one place where the warm sun, golden sand and beautiful ocean extend the summer vibes throughout the fall season: the Canary Islands.
And when you book a Princess Hotels & Resorts property in the Canary Islands for September or October, you can save up to 35 percent off your stay with the new singles and adults-only promotion.
The Canary Islands Adults Summer 2022 Promotion offers 15 percent savings on stays in participating resorts in the Canary Islands in September and October when using the code PRINCESSADULTS2022 by September 15, 2022.
The offer can be combined with other early booking discounts for up to 35 percent off. To enjoy the discount, travelers should book a minimum of four nights.
Princess Hotels & Resorts is offering a total of seven different participating resorts in the Canary Islands, some with adults-only formats or with private adults-only areas.
Participating adults-only resorts include the Gran Canaria Princess, the TUI BLUE Suite Princess, the Esencia de La Palma and the Guayarmina Princess resorts. Other participating resorts with adults-only areas are the Tabaiba Princess, the Club Jandía Princess and the Mogán Princess Hotel & Beach Club.
The adults-only resorts accommodate travelers aged 16 and older, while the family-friendly resorts generally offer at least an adults-only pool for couples and adults to enjoy. All the resorts are rated at four stars, though some offer all-inclusive formats while others do not.
For more information about the promotion, please visit Princess Hotels & Resorts.
