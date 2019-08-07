Fabulous Food Offerings At Elite Island Resorts
Jim Byers August 07, 2019
Elite Island Resorts are some of the most striking, luxurious properties in the world. They also feature exquisite food, usually with the choice of several restaurants featuring different culinary specialties. Here’s a look at the great dining options at Elite Island Resorts in the Caribbean and Central America.
The Verandah Resort and Spa, Antigua
Seabreeze: The Verandah’s main restaurant features a fully air-conditioned dining room and buffet-style dining seven days a week, complete with internationally-themed evenings.
The Buccaneer: À la carte dining serving Caribbean-inspired, family-friendly fare.
The Beach Bar & Grill: Perched above the Watersports Beach, offering spectacular views of the bay along with light lunches, snacks, beer and cocktails. An evening grill menu is served as well.
Wadadli Snack Shack: Situated directly on Rasta Beach and adjacent to the Rasta Bar, you can enjoy a variety of grilled fare while relaxing on the beach with views of the turquoise cove. Swimsuits welcome.
Afternoon Tea: Served in the Coffee Shop by the main pool bar daily from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
St. James’s Club and Villas, Antigua
The Rainbow Garden: Offering a delicious buffet breakfast, a contemporary lunch, and an evening à la carte menu in a colonial-Caribbean garden setting.
Piccolo Mondo: Mediterranean-Caribbean fusion cuisine in a romantic setting (supplement).
Coco’s: Casual ambiance serving salads, soups, burgers, & tasty pastas.
The Docksider: Waterfront dining with buffets.
Beach Bar & Grill: Casual and Cool. Cold drinks, grilled sandwiches and snacks on lovely Mamora Bay Beach.
The Club Barbados Resort and Spa
Sunset Restaurant: The Club’s main restaurant and lounge area, serving buffet-style breakfast with made-to-order omelets and waffles, a full lunch buffet daily and à la carte fine dining dinner service and weekly Beach Barbecue.
Enid’s Restaurant: Bajan and Caribbean creations abound for dinner in a colourful, festive atmosphere at this recently updated restaurant – making it the perfect place to discover delightfully-authentic Barbados cuisine. Due to its popularity among guests, reservations are required.
Afternoon Tea: Served in the Sunset Lounge by the main pool daily from 3:30 – 4:30.
Palm Island Resort and Spa, The Grenadines
Royal Palm Restaurant: Oceanfront a la carte breakfast and lunch, as well as elegant, candlelit dinners at this super-romantic spot on one of the Caribbean’s most idllyic islands.
Sunset Grill & Bar: Relaxing light fare and island specialties located directly on the beach, which is a beauty. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks in a laid back and friendly atmosphere.
Galley Bay Resort and Spa, Antigua
Sea Grape: This lovely spot offers a la carte waterfront dining at its best, Sea Grape offers buffet & à la carte breakfast, à la carte lunch, and Caribbean-fusion cuisine in the evenings.
Gauguin: Private cabanas await at this open-air restaurant just steps from the sea – with nothing but palm-thatched shade separating you and the blue Caribbean sky as you indulge in global cuisine.
Ismay’s: Enjoy gourmet dining in a stunning beachfront venue perfect for special occasions.
Barefoot Grill: This casual spot features fresh-grilled burgers and snacks right on the Caribbean sand.
St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, St. Lucia
The Palms: Caribbean architecture and a tropical garden setting serve up bountiful buffets with international flair.
Bambou: Open-air restaurant offering a casual breakfast & lunch menu and an Asian-Caribbean fusion dinner menu.
Morgan’s Pier: Laidback seaside dining featuring fresh seafood, grilled favourites, and amazing views.
Le Jardin: Sophisticated cuisine with a French Creole flair in air-conditioned comfort (surcharge of $35 per person).
Plum Tree Grill: Enjoy lunch or a small bite without leaving the pool. Offering grilled items and snacks. Delicious drinks.
Tree Tops Pizza & Pasta Restaurant: Fresh, made-to-order pizza and pasta.
Los Establos Boutique Inn, Boquete, Panama
In-House Dining: Included in the daily rate, this luxurious property offers complete breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Gourmet “Los Establos” Coffee and wine are also served between 4 and 6 p.m. There are many dining options in Boquete, including more than 20 small intimate restaurants. Guests will find options for Peruvian, Panamanian, Italian, American and Lebanese cuisine. Taxi fares average just $3 USD each way from Los Establos.
Pineapple Beach Club, Antigua
Your All-Inclusive package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as afternoon tea, snacks throughout the day, and unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by the glass including water, juice, milk, soft drinks, wine, beer, liquor, and cocktails – all of which can be enjoyed at a variety of locations throughout the resort including:
Topaz: Main dining room featuring buffet-style service.
Chef Pietro’s: Seaside Italian specialties.
Pineapple Grill: International & Caribbean fare.
Pelican Snack Grill: Perfect for light lunches and snacks.
The Outhouse: Rustic favourite for Caribbean BBQ.
Coming Soon: Hammock Cove Resort and Spa, Antigua
Opening Dec. 1, 2019, this property near Devil’s Bridge National Park overlooks stunning turquoise waters in a protected bay. Hammock Coove will provide a truly upscale holiday for discerning travellers. Now taking reservations.
