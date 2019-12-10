Fairmont Mayakoba Announces Leadership Appointments
Fairmont Mayakoba, a AAA-5 Diamond resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, is delighted to announce two new leadership appointments in conjunction with the expansion of AccorHotels’ luxury properties in Mexico.
Fairmont Mayakoba’s General Manager, Robert-Jan Woltering, has been promoted to Area General Manager of Accor-Luxe Mexico. In addition, Marco Paramo has been appointed as Area Director, Sales & Marketing.
Both positions will oversee the hospitality group’s expanding portfolio of luxury properties in Mexico, including Fairmont Mayakoba and the newly opened Sofitel Mexico City with more properties projected to open in the coming years.
With over 30 years of international hospitality experience, Woltering has held various progressive food and beverage and general manager positions with prestigious brands around the globe, including Hilton International, Sheraton Hotels, Sofitel Hotels and more.
In addition to his impressive roles throughout his career, Woltering has served as a board member in the Amsterdam Red Cross, French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Netherlands and the Amsterdam Tourism and Convention Board.
In his new role, Woltering continues to serve as the acting General Manager of Fairmont Mayakoba, in addition to overseeing the remaining properties throughout Accor-Luxe Mexico. Woltering will work to strategically position these prized resorts among the elite of Mexico luxury destinations.
His responsibilities include delivering exceptional service while magnifying guest experiences through culinary, wellness and cultural adventures that create loyalty and lasting memories.
In addition, Paramo joins the Fairmont Mayakoba team as Area Director, Sales & Marketing, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry to this position.
Since starting his career in 1993, he has held various sales roles in Mexico at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Melia Hotels International Group, among other well-known hotel brands throughout his career.
In his new role, Paramo will be responsible for overseeing the strategic development of the Sales & Marketing teams, utilizing his skill set to assist the properties in their progress to be the best luxury hotels in Mexico.
Paramo is also responsible for the distribution of advertising and promotional activities, achieving success in ambassador engagement, and delivering guest satisfaction and strong financial results across all properties within the expanding portfolio.
Collectively, the two bring more than 50 years of experience to the collection of luxury properties. Together, Woltering and Paramo will continue to deliver unparalleled guest experiences with the support of their robust and dedicated teams throughout Accor-Luxe Mexico.
