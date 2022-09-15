Last updated: 12:06 PM ET, Thu September 15 2022

Fairmont Mayakoba Debuts New Beach Club, Maykana

Hotel & Resort Fairmont Mayakoba Lacey Pfalz September 15, 2022

Maykana, Fairmont Mayakoba, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
Fairmont Mayakoba's new beach club, Maykana. (photo via Fairmont Mayakoba)

Fairmont Mayakoba, as part of its multi-million-dollar renovation, has debuted its all-new beach club, Maykana, with five food and beverage areas, large terraces, private cabanas, pools, fire pits and more.

Maykana was created using locally sourced materials with an approach that blends local culture with modern design. The adults-only rooftop area features a bar and infinity pool, with sunken lounge areas.

Maykana, Cielo Rooftop Bar, Fairmont Mayakoba
Rendering of the Cielo Rooftop Bar in Maykana, Fairmont Mayakoba's new beach club. (photo via Fairmont Mayakoba)

The beach club offers several different dining options. The signature restaurant is Gaia Seafood Restaurant, which focuses on seafood dishes from around the world. Another signature is Cielo Rooftop Bar, the adults-only area featuring fire pits, stunning views of the sea and nightly Mayan sunset rituals.

Other dining areas include Brisas, a Mediterranean-inspired dining option available throughout the day; Aqua, an intimate dining experience featuring a large palapa bar; and Fuego, a bohemian-inspired restaurant featuring a wood fire grill.

Maykana’s debut is part of Fairmont Mayakoba’s ongoing renovations and expansions. The resort’s renovations are expected to be completed later this year.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Fairmont Mayakoba, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Villa Embrace, St Barths, WIMCO Villas

The Caribbean's Top Luxury Villa Rentals

WIMCO Villas

Wyndham Creates Mobile Tipping Option for US and Canadian Franchisees

Tempo by Hilton Brand to Make Debut Next Year in New York City’s Time Square

Sandals Travel Advisor Golf Tourney Returns After 3-Year Hiatus

‘Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency’ Announces New Dates

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS