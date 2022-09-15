Fairmont Mayakoba Debuts New Beach Club, Maykana
September 15, 2022
Fairmont Mayakoba, as part of its multi-million-dollar renovation, has debuted its all-new beach club, Maykana, with five food and beverage areas, large terraces, private cabanas, pools, fire pits and more.
Maykana was created using locally sourced materials with an approach that blends local culture with modern design. The adults-only rooftop area features a bar and infinity pool, with sunken lounge areas.
The beach club offers several different dining options. The signature restaurant is Gaia Seafood Restaurant, which focuses on seafood dishes from around the world. Another signature is Cielo Rooftop Bar, the adults-only area featuring fire pits, stunning views of the sea and nightly Mayan sunset rituals.
Other dining areas include Brisas, a Mediterranean-inspired dining option available throughout the day; Aqua, an intimate dining experience featuring a large palapa bar; and Fuego, a bohemian-inspired restaurant featuring a wood fire grill.
Maykana’s debut is part of Fairmont Mayakoba’s ongoing renovations and expansions. The resort’s renovations are expected to be completed later this year.
