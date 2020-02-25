Family Fun Abounds in Ocho Rios at Moon Palace Jamaica
All-inclusive resorts are an amazing option for families in search of the perfect shared getaway.
Parents looking for relaxation and a reprieve from daily pressures can certainly appreciate not having to sweat every individual expenditure while on vacation and instead settling on an up-front cost that allows adults and kids alike to go hog wild when they reach their destination.
At Moon Palace Jamaica, a Palace Resorts property situated near the celebrated seaside town of Ocho Rios, all-inclusive really means that it’s all covered, from luxurious accommodations and upscale amenities to world-class dining, 24-hour room service, minibar, premium satellite TV channels, wireless internet access, free calls within North America and a whole host of on-site activities designed to appeal to every age group.
The 700-room resort is located directly on Jamaica’s north coastal beach, where the sparkling Caribbean Sea virtually calls out to guests to come splash in its dazzling waters and warm themselves on the tropical sands.
With use of non-motorized watersports equipment included in their stay, kids and grown-ups might want to try boogie-boarding, snorkeling, paddleboarding, kayaking or sailing a Hobie cat as a family. Once the tribe has had their sand and saltwater for one day, there’s always more aquatic fun to be had at any of four family-friendly outdoor swimming pools.
The resort’s kids’ club, called the ‘Playroom,’ houses state-of-the-art activity spaces that cater to kids whose ages are four and up. They’ll stay entertained for hours in areas filled with building blocks, creativity areas, kitchen play area, ball pit, indoor playground, movies, video games and even a mini-stage to host kids' karaoke.
Outdoors, there’s a dedicated kiddie pool and children’s water park, plus areas for taking out bikes and rideable cars.
The trendy ‘Wired’ teen lounge is designed especially for kids twelve and over, featuring flat-screen TVs, video games, arcade games, billiards, air hockey and foosball tables, and serving up slushies and frozen virgin cocktails.
With all this on offer, it’s possible that parents will find their teenagers spending more time on their own, with their peers, than they’d have guessed.
Parents who prefer to enjoy a little adults-only downtime who have children under four are also able to arrange for babysitting services through the resort for an additional fee.
Where kids are concerned, what’s on the menu at their next meal can also be a pressing question. Guests of Moon Palace Jamaica will find abundant options available to keep youngsters satisfied, with everything from poolside pizza and snacks to gourmet dining included in their stay.
The Boulangerie, reminiscent of a Parisian café, is particularly convenient, serving up fresh pastries, crepes, sweet treats, ice cream, flavored coffees and more, 24 hours a day. Gourmet Corner also dishes out a variety of quick-serve favorites, like pizza, paninis and even sushi, for casual dining or to take on-the-go.
Five other sumptuous, dine-in restaurants on the property offer a mouth-watering variety of cuisines with options to please the palates of adults and minors alike.
Right now, Moon Palace Jamaica is offering a special deal that provides free airport transfers, up to $1,500 in resort credit, and free stays for kids and teens.
For more information, contact a travel professional or visit jamaica.moonpalace.com/en.
