Find a Foodie Paradise in Playa del Carmen

Discover flavors from near and far at Playa Hotels & Resorts' Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen. The all-inclusive adults-only resort is a foodie paradise, with everything from sushi rolls and Italian delicacies to modern Mexican cuisine.
One of the most popular spots at the resort is the rooftop sushi bar, Off the Hook. The restaurant serves fresh sushi rolls as well as a variety of Caribbean seafood delights.
Stop in for some local flavors of Mexico at Zarape. Warm hacienda decor welcomes guests as well as a menu packed with authentic Mexican cuisine. In addition, guests can head to Brasas for a modern take on Mexican food that is served fresh off the grill.
Italian food can be enjoyed at Bella. Guests can enjoy a variety of artfully prepared dishes of pasta, seafood and meats that reflect the rustic cuisine of the Italian seaside.
La Pizzeria is perfect for a quick bite, serving pizza by the slice or the whole pie. Choose from cheese, pepperoni, fresh veggies and more.
Ventanas features buffet-style dining with a variety of foods from around the world. Themed menus are offered weekly in a casual atmosphere with views of the ocean.
When it comes to drinks, Wyndham Alltra offers several bars and lounges for guests. Ocean views and margaritas are served up at Las Olas Bar. Lobby hotspot Kaa Bar & Lounge has live music, and Cafe Mexico features creative caffeinated beverages in a coffeehouse setting. Margaritas, rum drinks, mixed drinks and more are always available from friendly, expert bartenders at Agave Bar, and Quick Delights offers pre-packaged snacks and light meals for guests on the go.
