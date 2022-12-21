First Look at Omni PGA Frisco, the Largest Resort Development in North America
Harvey Chipkin December 21, 2022
Superlatives always abound in Texas and that is certainly true of the Omni PGA Frisco Resort set to open next spring. It is the largest resort development in North America and is located in the fastest growing city in the country according to Money Magazine. It covers 660 acres, is a mile long and is costing approximately $520 million.
Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director, said the property “is a true destination resort; there is no reason to leave.” The resort will have two championship golf courses, 13 food and beverage offerings, a 15,000 square-foot spa, four pools (including a sixth floor adult pool), walking trails, 24-hour fitness center, over 120,000 square feet of meeting space and 10 Ranch Houses available for rent year-round. Stays in the houses can be customized in any way – like private chef dinners – and rent for about $5,000 a night.
The resort is a public-private partnership under the original auspices of the city of Frisco, PGA of America, Omni Hotels & Resorts and the Frisco Independent School District which has a dozen high schools. However, Omni fully owns and operates the resort. PGA of America is the national center for golf pros. It certifies golf instructors and now has 28,000 members. It also hosts a number of major tournaments, including the Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship.
When it outgrew its Florida facility, PGA of America settled on Frisco for its headquarters partly because of its central location. Then it decided it needed to have golf at its center and then a resort – which is when Omni came in. The resort, according to Smith, has three major features:
Golf
The two courses were designed by what he said are the two top designers working today in Beau Welling and Gil Hanse, a partner of Tiger Woods. Aside from the two full courses, there will be a lit 10-hole short course and a two-acre putting course, driving ranges, a pro shop and more.
Entertainment District
The property will also house an entertainment district with restaurants, extensive retail, a coaching center, the largest putting green in the country and a Jumbotron screen. All restaurants and bars are Omni concepts, which means no chain outlets or outsourcing.
Main Resort
The main resort building will feature 500 guest rooms, including 49 suites.
When the Frisco property opens next year, Omni will be operating both the oldest resort in the country (The Homestead in Virginia) and the newest. One Frisco course already has 26 committed championship tournaments through 2034, including two PGA Championship events. Omni already operates 25 golf courses around the country, said Smith, "so we know golf."
The resort’s market, said Smith, will be a mix of leisure, corporate meetings and incentives. They will find a sprawling property with a service and design style that Smith calls “luxury ranch.” Omni is not a cookie cutter company,” said Smith, and all of its hotels and resorts take on the local flavor. That is why Frisco is a “ranch-style” resort. He said the resort will deliver an incredibly luxurious stay. “We want to create an experience that guests will remember 10 years later.”
Omni, said Smith, expects high demand from its Select Guest loyalty program for guests to redeem their points for a stay at the property.
Frisco itself is a destination, said Smith. featuring multiple museums including the National Soccer Hall of
Fame, several professional sports teams, many excellent restaurants and much more.
The property has already conducted a number of fam trips for travel sellers and will continue to do so as the opening approaches and afterward. “Once sellers comes see it, they will sell it,” said Smith. He said the resort is easy to get to because both Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and Love Field are 25-30 minutes away.
