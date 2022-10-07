Five Caribbean All-Inclusive Resorts Ideal for Adults
Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes October 07, 2022
The Caribbean offers the best beaches and all-inclusive hotel and resort experiences with international-class services and cuisine, specially designed for adult guests. Here are five of the best all-inclusive resorts for adults to be found in the fabulous Caribbean region.
Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana
Set on more than 700 yards of white sandy beach, and surrounded by palm trees, Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana offers adults a seaside escape for romance, relaxation, and unlimited luxury, in which everything is included in gourmet restaurants and top-shelf drinks.
This resort features Junior and Master Suite rooms with private pools, marble floors, and hot tubs, plus the Preferred Club with a pool bar that connects to an amazing infinity pool. In addition, in the Secrets Spa by Pevonia, guests can relax with massages, rejuvenating facial treatments with Pevonia skincare products, and soothing hydrotherapy.
It features 10 bars with unlimited high-quality drinks, as well as seven dining options including five à la carte restaurants and the new El Patio serving gourmet Mexican food. For those looking for relaxation on the seafront, a butler service is offered on the beach, a massage, and a menu of drinks, as well as breakfast and lunch. In addition, Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana has tennis courts, non-motorized water sports, beach volleyball, diving, fishing, and snorkeling, among other experiences.
The Caves Hotel, Jamaica
This extraordinary resort located in Negril, Jamaica, combines the natural beauty of this Caribbean gem with world-class guest service. Every room at The Caves is located atop some of the most spectacular sea caves in the world. There are one and two-bedroom cottages overlooking the garden or the sea, lower and upper ocean-view suites, a romantic Blue Hole View suite, as well as Clandestino, where guests have the option of fully inclusive or accommodation-only rates.
The Caves restaurants serve a variety of dishes made with fresh local produce, from Jamaican barbecues to five-course menus. The choice of restaurants is diverse. Bamboo Terrace offers great drinks, The Gazebo features an excellent breakfast menu, Moonbeam and Seastar with a five-course menu in a private setting, The Sands, a cool place with a great ocean view, and the Blackwell Rum Bar, located in a secret cave.
Cocos Hotel Antigua
Located between two coral beaches on the southwest coast of the island of Antigua, Cocos Hotel Antigua offers breathtaking sea views from almost any locale. Its beaches are calm with crystal clear waters where guests can swim all day and then enjoy the most spectacular sunsets in the Caribbean.
Among Cocos Hotel's accommodations, the Sunset Pool cottages, which occupy front-row seats to the Caribbean Sea and overlook the pristine beach of Valley Church, guests enjoy cliff-side locations with 180-degree unobstructed sea views and spectacular sunset views. It also features a private infinity pool and a large terrace.
Another accommodation is Beach Front Pool Cottage which is the only unit with a prime, on-the-beach location and the most direct and easy access to Valley Church Beach. While being only footsteps away from the beach and from the Sunset Beach Bar it is also the furthest distance from the Restaurant and Front Desk. Others are the Bay View Pool Cottages, where guests enjoy cliffside locations overlooking Jolly Beach with beautiful views of the bay at the Northern end of the resort. Another option for accommodation is the Sunset View Cottages in which guests require uphill hiking to get the best views. These cottages are the best positioned for occupants to enjoy both beaches on the property.
Other options are the Premium view Cottages with beautiful sea views located closest to the Restaurant and Main Bar and the Beach on the northern side of the property. Others are the Standard View Cottages, located on the lowest level of the hillside and closest to Jolly Beach at the northern end of the resort. These units are the closest to Reception and a short distance from the Restaurant.
Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa
Located on the exclusive Pink Gin Beach, Sandals Grenada Resort & Spa has private swimming pools, waterfalls, and the finest nature. It offers its guests 10 gourmet restaurants, unlimited Premium Liquors, six bars including swim-up bars, Unlimited Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines, among others, as well as experiences such as snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaks, beach volleyball, tennis, fitness centers, and much more.
Among its wide range of rooms and suites are worth mentioning the luxurious Love Nest Suites with private access to a private pool, as well as a spacious room with full furniture including a sofa, writing desk, smart tv, and a fully stocked wet bar featuring premium liquors, among others. Among the experiences offered, we can mention diving in the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, in which guests tour the reef systems and the first gallery of underwater sculptures in the world. Sandals offer one of the most comprehensive diving programs anywhere, as well as water sports with equipment and professional instruction such as kayak, windsurfing, snorkeling, Hobie cats, and paddle boards.
Hotel Riu Palace Antillas, Aruba
Located on the edge of Palm Beach, on the island of Aruba, this hotel is surrounded by the most amazing Caribbean nature. The hotel is the ideal place to relax, with a free gym and a spa, beauty salon, and hairdresser offering a range of treatments.
For those looking to rest under the sun, the hotel offers deckchairs, sunshades, and towels free of charge both in its beautiful swimming pool and on Palm Beach itself. The Hotel Riu Palace Antillas offers Junior Suite rooms with a sea view that include spacious living areas with a sofa, king-size bed or two not-so-large beds, WiFi, satellite TV, minibar, drink dispensers, coffee machine, and balcony or terrace with a sea view.
In addition, a full entertainment program offers the possibility to carry out the most diverse water sports such as windsurfing, sailing, snorkeling and kayaking, and even a diving test in the pool. In the surrounding area guests also can find a golf course, bike rental, hiking trails, banana boating, and parasailing.
In its buffet restaurant, guests enjoy Caribbean cuisine for lunch and dinner and international recipes. The repertoire of restaurants of Hotel Riu Palace Antillas includes Atlantis, Krystal, Rimini, Palm Beach, Malmok, Lounge 24, Capuchino bakery, and its bars Wayaka, Carnaval, Chiquito, Aqua, and Chill Out. In addition, the hotel offers evening shows, a nightclub and casino games.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS