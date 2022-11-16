Five Hotels to Celebrate New Year in the Caribbean
November 16, 2022
Caribbean hotels will celebrate New Year with the best gastronomy, shows, fun, and world-class service.
Here we present five hotels that will celebrate amazing activities for their guests and visitors.
Moon Palace Cancún
At Moon Palace Cancun the New Year is celebrated by paying tribute to the music of ABBA, with the presence of Lasse Jonsson, the original saxophonist of the legendary Swedish group, as well as the London Symphony Orchestra and other great musicians. This show, which has already been presented in more than 50 countries brings together the most popular ABBA songs that became classics since the 1970s. Tickets for this presentation are available to guests with reservations on December 31, 2022, at Moon Palace Cancun or any other Palace Resorts property.
The hotel will also offer an all-inclusive New Year’s menu in all of its restaurants and there will be more shows, such as one that celebrates pop star Michael Jackson and live music, DJs, dancers, New Year's selfie rooms, happenings, and bar service, among others. In addition, on the second floor of the Expo Center, a huge playroom will be installed for children with activities such as Xbox, cinema, inflatables, crafts, and playgrounds, under the supervision of the staff of The Playroom.
The Cliff Hotel Negril, Jamaica
At this Jamaican resort, the New Year's party begins as Christmas ends, with a luxurious hat brunch, a display of Jamaican crafts, interactive cultural classes, and live dinner entertainment at the Zest restaurant with wine specialties.
In addition, on those days there will be cocktail parties at the pool, and to celebrate December 31 and receive 2023, guests of this magnificent resort in Jamaica will delight their senses with the cuisine of Zest Restaurant specially designed for this important occasion with champagne toasts and fireworks at midnight.
Zest Restaurant is an elegant and casual place, with floor-to-ceiling views that open onto a cliff-lined courtyard with soft light and views of the stunning Negril coast. Zest is a gourmet delight for all senses with a menu that offers a fusion of authentic Caribbean spice blends and innovative flavor combinations. Chicken pasta with a penis is on the menu, as well as an excellent dish made from locally caught fish with roasted cumin and coriander. Other extraordinary dishes are Atlantic crab cakes with a touch of West Indian curry, and to finish a banana fritter.
Hamilton Princess, Bermuda
At this magnificent Bermuda resort, New Year's Eve becomes a spy adventure with the Operation New Year's themed event, where visitors dress up to impress with 007 character James Bond. The evening is specially prepared for the attendees to enjoy an exquisite dinner and have fun dancing until 2023.
The sophisticated dinner served at Intrepid Restaurant will offer a menu of five courses carefully curated by renowned international chef Antwan. It includes champagne vinaigrette, champagne risotto, winter vegetables, cod fish, tiger shrimp, tenderloin, chocolate hazelnut tart, and pink champagne sorbet, among other delights.
In addition, for guests to receive 2023, Hamilton Princess will offer a New Year's Day Brunch that includes several buffet stations to try something new from the menu. Entertainment for this event will be provided by DJ Felix. It should be noted that the menus in the restaurants of the resort are based on contemporary dishes that honor the traditions of the past. The idea is that great gastronomy, complemented by signature cocktails, excellent rum, and fun entertainment make the stay on this beautiful Caribbean island spectacular and memorable.
Caribe Hilton, Puerto Rico
This fun and luxurious resort have prepared a great plan for its guests this holiday season, including games in a giant water inflatable, New Year's Day fireworks display, and complimentary Piña Colada cocktails, among others. The series of activities that will be held from December 26 is a beach water park, yoga on the beach, workshops of arts and crafts, tests of gingerbread cookies, and, in addition, shops with products of local craftspeople.
Later in the week leading up to New Year's Eve, there will be entertainment events such as a treasure hunt, a volleyball tournament, movement flow yoga, coquito tasting, goofy games suppressors, movie night under the stars, and folklore live music (Batucada), and of course Fireworks to celebrate 2023, among many other activities. The December 31st dinner will be held in San Geronimo Ballroom where there will be dancing all night with music by Niky Michelle and Midnight Band, in addition to the Dj Phred Live. In Caribar, the party will feature DJ EDD, Banda Hooligans, and a countdown of Puerto Rico and New York on a giant screen.
The dinners menu includes live and countryside stations with roasted flank steak, traditional potato salad, pigeon pea rice, blood sausage, oregano turkey breast, local smoked longaniza sausage, creole snapper, honey glazed sweet potatoes, and great desserts such as coconut pudding, sweet rice, pumpkin custard, cinnamon cake, cheese and guava, traditional sweet and coquito rum.
The Ritz-Carlton Aruba
This 2023 New Year is very special for The Ritz-Carlton Aruba which prepares a memorable moment of happiness and togetherness between friends and family with selected experiences in which guests will enjoy world-class activities to receive 2023.
With exceptional options to suit all tastes, the ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba, will host a lavish New Year's Eve party. Guests will count until the end to enjoy and welcome the year 2023 with great culinary selections designed for the taste of the whole family. In addition, at Divi Balcony Bash, the toast will be held on New Year's Eve overlooking the midnight fireworks, while enjoying an exquisite selection of sushi and a bottle of champagne.
At the Pool Deck, the New Year's Soiree will be held on a spectacular beach, surrounded by midnight fireworks and live entertainment offering various options to enjoy the night, which are front stage table seats, premium table seats, or in an extravagant front stage cabana.
