Five Ideal Resorts for Honeymooners in Latin America
Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes October 21, 2022
Latin America features world-class resorts for couples looking for romantic experiences to celebrate an unforgettable honeymoon. Here we present five resorts in the region where couples will share moments full of love and pleasure.
Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa Riviera Maya
The Mexican Caribbean is one of the best spots to enjoy with the couple and celebrate a memorable honeymoon. In Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa Riviera Maya, lovers enjoy lush tropical gardens, white sandy beaches, and stunning sunsets savoring a wide variety of cocktails and romantic dinners on the beach.
One of the most enjoyable experiences that this resort offers couples, is temazcal, an ancient steam bath used since pre-Columbian times by countless cultures of the American Continent. This is in addition to indigenous cocoa massages and champagne picnics for couples to toast their love.
Another outstanding activity available for honeymooners is snorkeling together by the sacred cenotes of the region, which are underground rivers of crystal clear water that Mayans considered the door to the underworld.
Dreams Punta Cana Resort & Spa
Honeymooners have everything they need in this resort to enjoy unforgettable experiences with high-level services, stunning natural settings, and world-class amenities designed for those looking for romantic moments with their beloved ones.
This resort is located in the lush natural environment of the golden beach Uvero Alto, next to a series of extraordinary reefs where snorkeling as a couple is one of the most romantic experiences lovers can have. Some of the best experiences that honeymooners have at this resort are, among others, a series of exotic and sensual spa treatments that include packages with indigenous techniques, hydrotherapy, and a myriad of relaxing massage options to eliminate stress and enjoy love as a couple.
After a day of adventure, lovers enjoy world-class services with the Unlimited-Luxury concept where almost everything is included and among which stand out its comfortable and exclusive rooms, in addition to one of the largest pools in the Dominican Republic that extends from the lobby to the beach.
Montage Los Cabos
This resort is located in the Bay of Santa María, a perfect place to enjoy an unforgettable honeymoon amidst a unique natural environment that combines beautiful views of mountains, desert, and the wonderful ocean of this extraordinary place in Mexico.
Without leaving the facilities, couples enjoy extraordinary amenities including, among others, cabins in swimming pools or on the beach where they enjoy the extraordinary panorama with snacks and refreshments served by a butler, as well as an extraordinary spa with natural treatments.
For romantic lunches and dinners, Montage Los Cabos has excellent restaurants with menus that mix Mexican culinary traditions made with fresh local ingredients and seafood from the region. In Mezcal, guests can enjoy modern Mexican dishes based on ancient gastronomic traditions. At Marea by Day, visitors try dishes created with local ingredients such as aguachile (fish filets with lemon) and the spectacular Marea Burger. Meanwhile, Marea by Night includes menus with fresh cuts of meat and seafood.
For those who prefer oriental gastronomy, Talay specializes in seafood made with Thai recipes served in small portions. Another option is the open-air Sushi Bar en Marea, which offers dishes made from fresh fish accompanied by selected beverages including beers, wines, and craft cocktails.
Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
In this resort, located in Culebra Bay, honeymooners, in addition to enjoying one of the most extraordinary beaches of this charming Central American country, share with their partners memorable thematic experiences and approach objects that invoke Hollywood memories.
For romantic lunches and dinners, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica offers a repertoire of eight restaurants with incredible local and international food options prepared by world-renowned chefs. Movie lovers will also enjoy under-the-stars movie performances, as well as fun dance sessions, and, for relaxation, the PH SPA features transformative treatments made with Eminence Organic Skin Care products, inspired by Hollywood's golden age.
Cinema-loving couples enjoy movie shows under the stars, and fun dance sessions, and, for those looking for relaxation, the PH SPA offers transformative treatments made with Eminence Organic Skin Care products, inspired by Hollywood's golden age.
Banyan Tree Cabo Marqués
Sunsets in Acapulco can be one of the most romantic experiences that honeymooners can have. In this five-star resort, they enjoy an extraordinary ocean view at world-class facilities built on the cliffs in the exclusive Diamond Zone of this amazing Mexican spot known as the Pearl of the Pacific.
Banyan Tree Cabo Marqués is ideal for lovers looking for relaxation, privacy, good food, and the most exotic experiences of romance and serenity in Banyan Tree Spa Cabo Marqués, with natural herbs, spices, and aromatic oil treatments focused on achieving the balance of body and spirit.
In three restaurants and a bar (Saffron, La Nao, Las Rocas Grill and Bar), honeymooners enjoy culinary experiences including Thai cuisine, fresh seafood, and a fusion of Mexican specialties. In addition, in a large pool, they have restaurant service light meals accompanied by their favorite cocktails.
