Fond Doux Resort in Saint Lucia Offering Special Rate Packages
St. Lucia’s boutique eco property Fond Doux Resort is celebrating a series of enhancements and service upgrades with special packages available at 40 percent off published rates.
A newly constructed viewing deck has been added to Lamontagne’s Trail, Fond Doux Resort’s exclusive guest-only hiking trail. The scenic platform offers panoramic views of St. Lucia’s lush landscape, Sugar Beach Bay and the Petit Piton UNESCO World Heritage Site, complementing the resort’s acres of public areas and garden paths featuring native plants, flowers and fruits.
Fond Doux’s central courtyard features new colored concrete designs created by local artisans and continues the resort’s focus on local culture. The courtyard also offers new furnishings and provides guests with an outdoor space to enjoy cocktails, surrounded by singing birds and flowering plants.
Fond Doux’s “Let’s Getaway Now” special is offering 40 percent off all of the resort’s cottages for travel from now until December 14, 2020. The packages have breakfast included, with no minimum stay required and apply to new bookings. Another package, “We’re Fond of Winter,” features 25 percent off all cottages for travel from December 15 through January 7, 2021.
A “2021 Early Bird” special offers 30 percent off cottages for travel from January 8, 2021, through May 31, 2021. Travelers must book by May 31, and this promotion also applies to new bookings and includes breakfast, with no minimum stay requirement.
Fond Doux Resort complies with all local and international recommendations for COVID-19 safety. A video about sanitization and safety protocols can be found on the resort’s website.
Fond Doux Eco Resort is a 19th-century eco-friendly colonial resort featuring 16 intimate “eco-luxury” cottages. The resort is situated on a 250-year-old working plantation and features two restaurants, several outdoor swimming pools and an organic spa.
The resort also features a wedding gazebo and the Plas Cacao Chocolate shop, a traditional cocoa fermentry. Fond Doux is located 45 minutes from Hewanorra International Airport and only a few minutes from St. Lucia’s Piton mountains, Sulphur Springs and top diving sites.
