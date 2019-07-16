Four Seasons Announces 2021 Itineraries for New Private Jet
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood July 16, 2019
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday four exclusive journeys available for guests jetting off in 2021 on its new custom-built aircraft, including two newly crafted itineraries.
The Four Seasons Private Jet will touch down for the first time in Angkor Wat, Mexico City, Easter Island and Athens, which offers travelers the chance to explore new cultures, flavors, landscapes and perspectives.
Prices for the private jet itineraries start at $163,000 per person based on double occupancy, with all passengers being accommodated in luxury facilities chosen by the Four Seasons team.
“Guests journeying with us in 2021 will be the first to travel aboard our brand new, industry-leading aircraft, featuring a modern, guest-centric design, including a spacious lounge area,” Four Seasons president Christian Clerc said in a statement. “We have added new destinations including Jordan, Egypt, Easter Island and Angkor Wat, as well as stops at two new Four Seasons properties in Athens and Madrid.”
The new 2021 private jet itineraries include Remote Wonders, which takes travelers to destinations such as Dubai, Angkor Wat, Bangkok, Seychelles, Rwanda and more, while the Ancient Explorer adventure will visit Miami, Mexico City, Easter Island, Bora Bora, Great Barrier Reef, Jordan, Pyramids, Athens, Madrid and more.
As for the improved existing itineraries, International Intrigue will boast tops in Seattle, Kyoto, Hoi An, Maldives, Serengeti, Marrakech, Budapest, St. Petersburg and Paris, while the Timeless Encounters vacation will feature destinations such as Kona, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Taj Mahal, Dubai, Prague, London and more.
