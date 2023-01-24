Four Seasons Highlights New Leadership, Brand Extensions and Portfolio Growth
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood January 24, 2023
Four Seasons announced plans to expand its development pipeline, elevate experiential offerings and accelerate new ventures capitalizing on the company's strong business foundation and focus on the luxury segment.
To spearhead the efforts, Four Seasons appointed Alejandro Reynal as President and CEO in October 2022. He now operates a global portfolio of 126 luxury hotels and resorts and 53 branded residences.
“Since joining Four Seasons, I have seen firsthand the company's clear competitive advantage: unparalleled service excellence, a renowned brand and a corporate culture powered by the genuine heart of its people,” Reynal said.
Last year, the company opened seven new properties, including properties in Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis and Nashville, as well as two resort experiences in Mexico. An expanded collection of standalone Private Residences also boosted growth, with new offerings in Marrakech and Dubai.
Four Seasons has more than 50 projects under planning or development for 2024 and beyond, including in Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Colombia and Belize. The company also unveiled several high-profile upcoming projects, including assuming management of the historic Hotel Danieli in Venice.
“Four Seasons business is stronger than ever,” Reynal continued. “Our experienced leadership team is well positioned to take advantage of the myriad opportunities ahead, focusing on an evolved growth strategy that continues to generate value for our hotel owners, employees, guests and residents.”
In addition to leadership changes and new hotel openings, Four Seasons expanded its offerings, including the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, At Home Collection and the recently announced Four Seasons Yachts.
The company’s Private Jet Experience unveiled its new airplane late last year and revealed that 2023 itineraries are nearly sold out. The Four Seasons experience also includes almost 600 restaurants and bars worldwide and 126 spas.
In September, officials announced the introduction of Four Seasons Yachts, with the first 679-foot vessel scheduled to debut in 2025.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS