Four Seasons Nevis Celebrates Turtle Sustainability Program
Hotel & Resort Brian Major August 07, 2019
The Four Seasons Resort Nevis is celebrating 13 years of partnership with non-profit group the Sea Turtle Conservancy to educate and create awareness about the protection of Hawksbill sea turtles, whose nesting grounds include the resort’s beachfront and other beaches across the Caribbean island.
The joint program helps researchers study migratory patterns of the endangered species. The Four Seasons Resort Nevis sponsors GPS satellite transmitters that enable the Conservancy’s tracking of sea turtles returning to Nevis to lay their eggs.
The partnership has continued through the year, even as the luxury resort completes ongoing renovation. With the help of the Nevis Turtle Group and Ignacio Ottley, one of the resort’s long-standing sea turtle program participants, Sea Turtle Conservancy successfully located and tracked two new turtles nesting on the beaches of Cades Bay, located 15 minutes from Four Seasons.
Upon encountering the pair the conservation group took notes and measurements, cleaned and tagged “Spongie” and “Patches,” and sent the endangered turtles back into the ocean.
One week earlier the Nevis Turtle Group found “Sundrop” nesting on Jones Bay Beach. Initially tagged in 2016, the turtle’s return to Nevis “shows the thriving population on the island and that the turtles do come back to nest on the same beaches,” said Four Seasons officials in a statement.
“For us, this partnership is more than just the research,” said David Godfrey, the Sea Turtle Conservancy’s executive director. “It's an opportunity to be a part of the Nevisian community year after year and see how much they truly value our efforts and being a part of this very important initiative.”
Hawksbill, leatherback, and green turtle species all nest on Nevis beaches. The creatures journey hundreds of miles each nesting season, returning to where they were hatched to lay the next generation of sea turtles. Only one in 1,000 to 10,000 baby sea turtles survive to adulthood, highlighting the conservation program’s importance.
