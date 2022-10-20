Four Seasons Nevis Offering Enhanced Villa Packages
The Four Seasons Resort Nevis has enhanced its “Live Like a Local” private villa package, featuring a more intimate experience for smaller families or groups to enjoy a three- or four-bedroom beach villa along a three-mile stretch of Nevis’ Pinney's beach.
The packages feature accommodations in a three- or four-bedroom Pinney's Beach Villa that line the edge of the resort, just steps from the beach.
The villas offer panoramic views of Nevis Peak and the property’s golf course and grounds. The homes merge indoor and outdoor living spaces with large windows and doors, infinity edge pools, large terraces and intimate gardens.
Packages include private cooking classes featuring new recipes that utilize local provisions; and a provisioning box containing fresh Nevisian produce including whole fruits and vegetables, herb bundles and salad builders sourced from local farmers.
Packages also feature signature Nevisian massages incorporating locally infused oil blends inspired by Caribbean scents and spices crafted from Nevisian ingredients grown in the resort's herb garden. Villa guests may also partake in private Nevisian kite-making and Paint and Sip art-making classes led by Nevisian artist Vaughn Anslyn.
Completing the packages are holiday photo shoot which provides souvenir photos taken by a local photographer who captures both in-the-moment and curated photos and portraits of the entire group.
The two-story residences are located a three-minute walk from the beach and the resort’s main facilities. Guests who book the four-bedroom home villa will find a separate courtyard cottage steps from the main home. The resort's concierge team offers personalized services and amenities.
