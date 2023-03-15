Fun For Everyone at Princess Hotels & Resorts' Family Clubs
Travelers looking to make their family vacation planning easy can book with Princess Hotels & Resorts. The hotel company's family clubs offer something for every member of the clan, spacious rooms, family-friendly dining, entertainment and more.
There are many benefits for families, including hotel rooms that sleep up to five guests, special theme pools with games and splash pads, amenities just for kids like bathrobes and slippers, ice cream shops and water parks.
Princess' family clubs also offer exclusive family restaurants and snack bars.
Tropical Deluxe Princess
Families will love staying at Punta Cana's Tropical Deluxe Princess. The recently renovated resort features everything for the all-inclusive beach vacay. There are multiple swimming pools for kids and adults, seven restaurants and nine bars--one is open 24 hours per day.
For families, there are 124 Family Rooms that have just been renovated. They sleep up to five people with two bedrooms. There is one king bed and a triple bunk bed as well as two full bathrooms with a shower. The rooms offer minibars and a terrace as well.
Guests to the five-star resort receive a welcome cocktail, a fruit basket in their room a bottle of rum and a private check-in. Kids will enjoy the kids' clubs as well as the water park. Moms and dads will love spending time relaxing at the spa, by the pool or on the beach.
The resort is home to the Avalon Casino and tennis, mini golf, archery and board games to keep kids and adults entertained in paradise.
Princess Family Club Bavaro
At the Princess Family Club Bavaro located on a picture-perfect beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, families will find a private check-in desk and guestrooms that have exclusive access to the pool.
The Family Club Junior Suite with Swimout is ideal for multigenerational guests. Moms and dads will love space to themselves and kids can enjoy bunk beds that have space for three. Some rooms even offer swim-out access to the pool. All have a 50-inch television, kids amenities in the bathroom, a stocked minibar with water, soft drinks, beer, chocolate milk and juice and a terrace.
Families are welcomed to the private check-in and reception area with cool towels and a welcome drink and can take advantage of the many family-friendly amenities around the resort, including a themed pool for kids with games and slides, a family club area and an ice cream shop.
Princess Family Club Riviera
Families will find the Princess Family Club Riviera a home away from home. With so many things to do, they may never want to leave.
The resort's family club features 144 family club rooms with 40 rooms offering direct access to the pool. These rooms are spacious and offer family-specific amenities. Family Club Deluxe Junior Suite feature two double beds with a sofa bed or one kingsize bed, and a three-person bunk bed. Bathrooms feature a whirlpool tub. The Family Club Deluxe Junior Suite Swimout offers the same layout with direct access to the pool.
There are four swimming pools for children with one in the kids' club. There is also a teen club with a dance floor, games, Spanish lessons, tennis lessons and more. Families can enjoy the game room, the ice cream parlor and the water park.
Ready to book your family holiday? Right now, travelers can save up to 25 percent off on vacations with Princess Hotels & Resorts. For more information or to book your vacation, contact your favorite vacation wholesaler.
