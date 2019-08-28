Gateway Hotel Set to Open in Seward, Alaska in May 2020
Major Marine Tours is expanding accommodation options in Seward, Alaska, with the construction of its new Gateway Hotel. Set to open in May 2020, the hotel is specifically designed to accommodate group travelers looking to explore Kenai Fjords National Park but will also welcome independent travelers. Seward is a popular visitor destination located along the Kenai Peninsula, often called “Alaska’s playground” and is easily accessible from Anchorage by car, train or cruise ship.
For more than 25 years, Major Marine Tours has provided wildlife and glacier cruises in Seward. In 2015, the company opened Harbor 360 Hotel, and over the next year it will once again increase its Seward hotel offerings by opening the Gateway Hotel.
Located on 4th Avenue and Van Buren Street, the 74-room hotel will operate seasonally from mid-May through mid-September and is conveniently located near the Seward Small Boat Harbor and an abundance of easily accessible hiking trails. The Gateway Hotel will offer 66 double queen rooms, six ADA-accessible king rooms and two, two-bedroom suites with a shared bath. The hotel features satellite TV, on-site laundry, a fully equipped business center and free Wi-Fi and parking. Artwork depicting the nearby Kenai Fjords National Park, home to Exit Glacier, will be featured throughout.
The hotel’s front desk staff will be available to book Major Marine Tours’ wildlife and glacier cruises and recommend hiking excursions, kayaking tours, flightseeing adventures and other activities right from the hotel lobby. At the Gateway Hotel, visitors will be able to soak in panoramic mountain views from the outdoor deck or scan for fish in the nearby salmon stream from an elevated viewing platform.
Daily shuttle service will transport guests to and from the Alaska Railroad, cruise ship terminal and Major Marine check-in offices. Upon arrival, patrons will be greeted for group check-in and directed to dual elevators that will quickly transport guests and luggage to their rooms.
Custom amenities designed to accommodate large groups will include a motor coach drive-through for efficient loading and unloading as well as complimentary breakfast in an expanded dining area. This dining area will be open year-round as a private event space for the community. With the capacity to serve 80 people and an attached catering kitchen, the space will be ideal for weddings, family reunions and other special events.
“As a locally-owned-and-operated company, we’re dedicated to helping Alaska’s visitors create lasting memories with their friends and families. By opening a new hotel specifically designed with group travelers in mind, we’re confident that the Gateway Hotel will help guests spend less time worrying about logistics and more time experiencing the beauty of the Last Frontier,” said Tom Tougas, owner of Major Marine Tours.
From operating full and half-day tours through the ice-blue waters of Kenai Fjords National Park and Resurrection Bay to opening Harbor 360 Hotel and the Gateway Hotel, Major Marine Tours is committed to helping visitors experience Seward’s scenic harbor community and surrounding Kenai Mountains.
For more information, guests can contact Gateway Hotel Director of Sales Jara Haas at jara@majormarine.com or 907-864-6217.
SOURCE: Major Marine Tours press release.
