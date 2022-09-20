Get To Know Majestic Resorts Mexican and Caribbean All-Inclusives
Hotel & Resort Majestic Resorts Laurie Baratti September 19, 2022
Have a hankering for an exceptional beach vacation set in a tropical paradise? Any of Majestic Resorts’ five beachfront all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean have everything you’re seeking in a relaxing and elegant escape.
Being located in some of the most idyllic places on the planet, each of Majestic Resorts’ 5-star resort properties seamlessly blends its sophisticated design into the surrounding environment, filled with fantastic tropical flora and native fauna.
After all, guests come to enjoy the powdery white sands the impossibly brilliant turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea or the tropical Atlantic Ocean. And, Majestic Resorts aims to ensure that every guest enjoys an absolutely magical experience of their destination’s heavenly beaches.
Three of the hotel company’s magnificent resorts are situated on an incredible strip of coastline in breathtaking Punta Cana on the easternmost edge of the Dominican Republic. Each property resides within the larger Majestic Resorts Complex and each caters to a different taste, offering vacationers a vast variety of options.
And, those who prefer to vacation in an intimate, adults-only environment can book in the Adults-Only Clubs category for even more sophisticated and personalized service. Other areas of the resort cater to families and guests of all ages.
In addition to occupying coveted spots in Punta Cana's Playa Bávaro and Quintana Roo's Costa Mujeres, some of the world’s best beaches, Majestic Resorts guests also enjoy the best local and international cuisine, and a wide range of leisure facilities and activities.
Majestic Colonial Punta Cana – This incredible 5-star, all-inclusive resort is the ideal place to lay back and soak in the destination's stunning, intoxicating surroundings. This property stands out for both its family-friendly and laid-back atmosphere, paired with attentive service and all the comforts of a first-rate facility. Here, you can relax and enjoy your vacation while savoring exquisite cuisine, shopping and attending Caribbean-style shows.
Majestic Elegance Punta Cana – This spectacular resort, last renovated in 2017, is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and its atmosphere. This particular property is designed for demanding customers who seek both style and comfort during their Caribbean stay. Nestled amid idyllic natural surroundings, the resort provides the ideal combination of nature, unspoiled beach, exclusive and personalized service, and the best amenities and facilities. This property’s golf and water sports offerings make it a great choice for active travelers, couples, families, small groups and even larger business gatherings. Because of its prime location, it also makes an excellent choice for destination weddings, and other ceremonies and celebrations.
Majestic Mirage Punta Cana - All Suites Resort – This all-suites, all-inclusive resort caters to clientele in search of the highest quality standards, in addition to sophisticated space, and a variety of luxurious facilities and amenities. Its spacious suites include butler service, 24/7 room service, and an all-inclusive program that features free golf, live entertainment, top-tier dining and premium drinks. This property is comprised of five exclusive adults-only buildings (Mirage Club 18+) and two buildings for families with children (Family Club), but both are entitled to access all Majestic Supreme facilities and services.
Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres – Majestic Resorts’ newest 5-star, all-inclusive resort is located in one of the most exclusive areas in Mexico, Costa Mujeres, just 20 minutes north of Cancun. It’s situated on the picturesque, white-sand beach where the captivating Yucatan Peninsula meets the spectacular Caribbean Sea. Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres features a selection of spacious rooms and stunning ocean-view suites, along with exceptional service as one of Mexico’s premier all-inclusive programs. Guests enjoy unlimited access to the resort’s restaurants, unlimited premium liquor, infinity pools with an ocean view and, in The Club section, even attentive butler service.
For more information, visit majestic-resorts.com/en.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Majestic Resorts, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS