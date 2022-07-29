Get to Know Melia Collection
Hotel & Resort Melia Hotels International Janeen Christoff July 29, 2022
Melia Hotels International has comprised a stunning collection of signature resorts that embody an independent spirit and unmistakable sense of place known as the Melia Collection.
The hotels can be found tucked away in Tanzania or making a bold statement in European cities such as Paris. Currently, the collection includes seven luxury properties, including the Meliá Serengeti Lodge Melia Collection in Tanzania, the Hotel Villa Marquis Meliá Collection in Paris, the Meliá London Kensington Meliá Collection, the Meliá Desert Palm Meliá Collection in Dubai, Paris' Hotel Maison Colbert Meliá Collection, Hotel Hacienda Del Conde Meliá Collection in Tenerife and Italy's Hotel Tenuta di Artimino Meliá Collection.
Guests looking for the adventure of a lifetime can head to the Meliá Serengeti Lodge. The property brings guests up close with the wildlife in the region and brings nature in while offering stunning accommodations. The lodge offers rooms with lagoon views or panoramic views of the savannah that can be combined with a five-star safari experience.
In Paris, guests can stay at the Meliá Collection's Hotel Villa Marquis in the heart of Paris. The luxury property features a variety of rooms from junior suites to balcony suites to the Grand Suites. Chic styling makes these metropolitan hotel stand out, and guests can enjoy the on-site restaurant Dos Almas restaurant, which blends Spanish soul with French artistry.
The Hotel Maison Colbert Meliá Collection is also in Paris, situated in the steps away from the Notre Dame Cathedral. The hotel recently underwent a renovation and offers chic guestrooms with partial views of the cathedral, lots of space and lots of style.
Stay in Kensington, London, with the Meliá Collection's Meliá London Kensington hotel. The property highlights Victorian elegance and is situated within close proximity of the city's iconic sights, high-end boutiques and gourmet restaurants.
Travelers will also find iconic Meliá Collection properties in Italy and Spain. In Tenerife, the Hotel Hacienda Del Conde Meliá Collection is a colonial-style resort that is located in Buenavista del Norte, an off-the-beaten-path part of the archipelago that offers guests an authentic experience. The resort is perched next to the sea and adjacent to a golf course with the mountains as a backdrop.
The Hotel Tenuta di Artimino Meliá Collection in Artimino, Italy, is surrounded by the Rolling Hills of the Tuscan countryside. The exclusive setting is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and part of the walled medieval village of Artimino. Guests will find stunning villas, world-class cuisine, personalized experiences as well as two pools, a modern spa and the stunning ambiance of Tuscany.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Melia Hotels International, Tanzania, Spain, Italy, France, London
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS