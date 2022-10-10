Last updated: 06:02 PM ET, Mon October 10 2022

GoldenEye Celebrates 60 Years of James Bond With New Package

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 10, 2022

GoldenEye Resort, Jamaica
GoldenEye Resort in Jamaica has a nice beach and stunning lagoons that are great for swimming or boating. (photo via Jim Byers)

This year marks 60 years of James Bond movies and the hotel where Ian Fleming wrote the 007 novels is celebrating with a package.

Travelers who book a minimum four-night stay at Jamaica's Goldeneye resort from September 28-December 19, 2022, can unlock 30 percent off accommodations.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

TRS Cap Cana Hotel, TRS Hotels, Palladium Hotel Group gallery icon Experience the TRS Cap Cana Hotel Hotel & Resort

Secrets Moxche Playa del Carmen Resort Journese Launches Travel Advisor Incentive on AMR... Tour Operator

Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami Kimpton Hotels’ Annual Sale Kicks off October 11 Hotel & Resort

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Splits Into... Hotel & Resort

Palladium Hotel Group, TRS Hotels, TRS Yucatan Hotel, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico gallery icon Experience Unparalleled Adults-Only Luxury at TRS... Hotel & Resort

That's not all. Guests can stay in Fleming’s literary inspiration if they book the five-bedroom villa that the author built and resided in as he penned classics like Casino Royale and Live and Let Die.

Staying at Goldeneye has its perks. Guests celebrate 60 years of Bond in "killer" style with a complimentary cocktail upon arrival (shaken, not stirred), followed by a bottle of Bollinger Champagne and a flask of Blackwell rum in the room.

Guests also receive complimentary use of the tennis court, non-motorized watersports and fitness center.

Rooms start at $575 per night and booking is subject to availability.

The 60th Anniversary Package is just one of many Bond-related packages that guests can currently take advantage of at Goldeneye. License to Chill offer gives guests $500 to put toward dining during a five-night stay. This package is available through December 14, 2022.

There's also the Hut Life offer. This gives guests four nights for the price of three in a Beach Hut (owner Chris Blackwell’s preferred accommodation). These huts can feature private verandas, outdoor showers and claw foot tubs. This deal, valid in Beach Hut accommodation only, is available through December 15, 2022.

There is also the Two-Post Outpost package. This includes three-nights at both GoldenEye and Strawberry Hill, another property in the Island Outpost portfolio, set in the heart of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains. The deal includes a guided coral reef snorkeling excursion and a rum and brown sugar scrub included. Also during the 2.5-hour transfer to Strawberry Hill, guests explore Jurassic Park-like scenery and steep roads with hairpin turns that pass shacks with names like “Pon di Road Nyammings” clinging to the mountainside.

This package requires a three-night minimum per property and is available for booking through December 13, 2022, for travel through December 19, 2022.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Mazatlan Mexico Scenic Look Out Point

Hotel Occupancy Continues to Improve in Mexico

gallery icon Experience the TRS Cap Cana Hotel

Immerse Yourself in Ancient Mayan Waters With Xcaret’s Xenotes Tour

Kimpton Hotels’ Annual Sale Kicks off October 11

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Splits Into Adults-Only and Family Sections

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS