GoldenEye Celebrates 60 Years of James Bond With New Package
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 10, 2022
This year marks 60 years of James Bond movies and the hotel where Ian Fleming wrote the 007 novels is celebrating with a package.
Travelers who book a minimum four-night stay at Jamaica's Goldeneye resort from September 28-December 19, 2022, can unlock 30 percent off accommodations.
That's not all. Guests can stay in Fleming’s literary inspiration if they book the five-bedroom villa that the author built and resided in as he penned classics like Casino Royale and Live and Let Die.
Staying at Goldeneye has its perks. Guests celebrate 60 years of Bond in "killer" style with a complimentary cocktail upon arrival (shaken, not stirred), followed by a bottle of Bollinger Champagne and a flask of Blackwell rum in the room.
Guests also receive complimentary use of the tennis court, non-motorized watersports and fitness center.
Rooms start at $575 per night and booking is subject to availability.
The 60th Anniversary Package is just one of many Bond-related packages that guests can currently take advantage of at Goldeneye. License to Chill offer gives guests $500 to put toward dining during a five-night stay. This package is available through December 14, 2022.
There's also the Hut Life offer. This gives guests four nights for the price of three in a Beach Hut (owner Chris Blackwell’s preferred accommodation). These huts can feature private verandas, outdoor showers and claw foot tubs. This deal, valid in Beach Hut accommodation only, is available through December 15, 2022.
There is also the Two-Post Outpost package. This includes three-nights at both GoldenEye and Strawberry Hill, another property in the Island Outpost portfolio, set in the heart of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains. The deal includes a guided coral reef snorkeling excursion and a rum and brown sugar scrub included. Also during the 2.5-hour transfer to Strawberry Hill, guests explore Jurassic Park-like scenery and steep roads with hairpin turns that pass shacks with names like “Pon di Road Nyammings” clinging to the mountainside.
This package requires a three-night minimum per property and is available for booking through December 13, 2022, for travel through December 19, 2022.
