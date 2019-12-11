Grand Residences Riviera Cancun: All Out on Sustainability
Harvey Chipkin December 11, 2019
Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, a member of the Royal Resorts group located 40 minutes from Cancun, is going all-in on sustainability, according to general manager Daniela Trava. The luxury property is taking multiple initiatives toward conservation, some unlikely for a decidedly upscale product, a member of Leading Hotels of the World and as Trava describes it, “ the jewel of the Royal Resorts group.”
Nestled just south of Puerto Morelos, a fishing village on the Mexican coast, the 144-suite Grand Residences provides a highly personalized experience to visitors, 85 percent of whom come from the U.S.
Most immediately, said Trava, the resort is taking steps to eliminate plastic bottles. “We believe if this model is copied by other hotels,” said Trava, “we will make a great difference.” And atypical for a luxury hotel, Grand Residences asks guests to reuse bath towels to reduce the use of water, electricity and detergents.
Another initiative has been replacing plastic straws with avocado substitutes. Guests are first asked if they’d like a straw at all. If they do, they will get the avocado one. The property also offers biodegradable to-go containers in its three restaurants.
Reverse osmosis technology is used to purify the water and there is a desalination plant onsite. A state-of-the-art treatment plant allows wastewater to be treated and disposed of in accordance with environmental norms, said Trava. Other significant steps toward sustainability will be announced soon, she added.
While all this is important, said Trava, the mission of the resort is to provide an idyllic holiday for families and other guests with quality cuisine and accommodations. “From the moment you make your reservation,” said Trava, “you are taken care of.” Even so, she said, rates are competitive—about $450 a night for two in mid-season for all-inclusive; and about $325 for EP in that same period. The average stay is seven nights.
“We know our guests well,” said Trava, ”and we do not say no. We had one family whose children were big Disney fans, so we had Mickey Mouse cookies ready for them when they arrived.”
The resort opened six years ago as a European Plan property but has evolved toward being three-quarters all-inclusive. There are still EP and Bed & Breakfast guests but more and more are seeing value, said Trava, in the all-inclusive product. Also, it is allowable to split a stay of more than four nights between two plans as long as four consecutive nights are all-inclusive. Guests staying four nights or less can request any rate plan.
Rooms are spacious, as large as 8,762 square feet for a four-bedroom Penthouse Presidential Suite with even the smallest unit at 635 square feet. They feature handcrafted tropical hardwood furniture, signature bedding, upscale appliances (like Nespresso coffee machines), Bulgari toiletries, Jacuzzi and a large open-air terrace.
While Grand Residences is not a “party hotel,” said Trava, there are a lot of weddings and multi-generational groups. The property will only allow one wedding on any given week so there is not an assembly line feeling.
There are numerous special nights that are free to all guests, including salsa nights, jazz performances and more. There is 24-hour room service and a chef will come to the room to prepare a meal at an additional cost. The head chef is French and there is an extensive wine list.
And the nearby town of Puerto Morelos offers its own beaches, coral reefs, excellent fishing and jungle adventures. Said Trava, “There are many ex-pats living there and even a lot of Italian restaurants.”
In fact, the resort avoids nickel and diming, providing extras like free golf clubs (the property is near numerous golf courses), bicycle tours, water activities gear and a kids club. Even airport transfers are complimentary.
Amenities include four pools (including an adult pool), outdoor Jacuzzis, two tennis courts, fitness center, spa, five bars and a gourmet store
Trava said the resort did very well in 2017 but business slowed the last two years because of negative headlines about Mexico and the invasion of seaweed on the beach. The seaweed is gone now and bookings are picking up.
Grand Residences works with multiple travel advisor networks, including Frosch, Ensemble, Destination Weddings Travel Group and Altour.
Looking ahead, said Trava, there are ongoing discussions about expansion and plans will be announced later.
