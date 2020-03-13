Grand Sens Cancun Supplies a Feast for the Senses
Grand Sens Cancun takes its role as the Oasis Hotels & Resorts adults-only, all-inclusive option quite seriously—which is not to say that the atmosphere is anything but fun and spontaneous.
The five-star property on the north shore of Cancun’s Hotel Zone goes above and beyond to deliver stylishly elegant surroundings, supreme accommodations and activities, entertainment and dining options that surpass all expectations.
Billed by Oasis as “The Pleasure Resort,” Grand Sens Cancun does everything possible to live up to its name, providing an intimate, indulgent hospitality experience to delight all guests’ senses; supplying everything from a tranquil, infinity-edge pool overlooking calm Caribbean waters to lively, themed beach parties and vibrant, Vegas-style variety shows.
It also has a bit of a saucy side—which is why it’s only open to adults 21 and over—featuring a topless pool, slightly risqué burlesque and cabaret shows and a “kinky” pirate-themed dining-and-entertainment excursion that sails aboard an ancient, wooden galleon, complete with the carved figurehead of a mermaid on its prow.
The entertainment onboard brings audiences into a struggle against other ships beneath the banner of black pirate flags, with cannons, gunfire and even fireworks incorporated into the experience.
Daytime entertainment options can be just as exuberant, with theme parties thrown at the pool and on the beach, including DJ sessions, foam parties, fun parades and 'coyote jungle' parties. Yoga, Zumba, pilates, dancing and aerobics sessions are all available free of charge and, of course, a full-service gym is available for guest use.
When complete relaxation or pampering is in order, guests can head over to Spa Sensoria for bodywork, skincare or beauty treatments (offered at an additional fee).
With color schemes that reflect the undulating turquoise hues of the Caribbean Sea outside, combined with sleek stone flooring, modern-meets-rustic wood and metallic furnishings and fresh, seaside-style décor, rooms and suites will make you feel pampered from the moment you set foot inside.
Well-appointed accommodations come standard with some tech-forward features, including Wi-Fi, USB ports, iPod console and a large flat-screen TV.
Guests of Grand Sens Cancun also enjoy complimentary access to visit her sister properties, including the Grand Oasis Cancun and The Pyramid at Grand Cancun, where they’ll find the Cancun Hotel Zone's only full-service gaming facility, the Red Casino; more world-class, Las Vegas-style entertainment, such as the Red Circus and Havana Night Club; and even more award-winning dining options to enjoy.
For an escape to a world of utterly exclusive privileges and top-shelf benefits, consider booking in the Sian Ka’an at Sens Cancun ultra-luxury category.
Guests staying in these 46 select suites enjoy the highest expression of comfort, style and luxury, including access to two specialty restaurants and one bar open exclusively to guests booked for ‘The Sian Ka’an Luxury Runaway’ experience.
With this upgraded luxury category, guests may choose between the Sian Ka’an Junior Suites or Sian Ka’an Master Suites, both of which feature sublime ocean views and either private plunge pools or jacuzzis; with Master Suites benefiting also from attached balconies or terraces.
Sian Ka’an guests gain access to shows, concerts, beach clubs and more, spread across Grand Sens Cancun and her sister properties, and enjoy the added convenience of a complimentary Smart-car rental to explore all the wonders around Cancun at their leisure.
For more information, visit thegrandsenscancun.com.
