Grupo Xcaret Recognized With the Business Innovation Tourism Award
Hotel & Resort TravelPulse Staff September 01, 2022
Grupo Xcaret was recognized at the closing ceremony of the first World Tourism Trends Summit (WTTS) in Mexico, promoted by FETUR Nacional, receiving the Business Innovation Tourism Award for the remarkable transformation of its digital ecosystem to promote its tourism services.
Grupo Xcaret equipped its digital platform with the highest levels of technology to provide its customers with the best secure and reliable shopping experiences on its official digital channels.
In this first edition of the WTTS, an event was promoted in a three-day space by FETUR Nacional. The Business Innovation Tourism Award was granted to Grupo Xcaret, thanks to the collaboration between the committee of specialists and digital strategists formed by FETUR, who verified compliance with all the guidelines for the decision to recognize the group with this award, which was given for the first time in Mexico.
For over a decade, Grupo Xcaret has developed strategies based on best practices and international trends in the digital ecosystem. The company continuously seeks to improve the user experience in its official sales channels and in digital marketing, usage monitoring and brand reputation, social networks, and customer service. And also through strategic alliances with key partners in the digital ecosystem.
Obtaining this award provides greater confidence and security for the experience of visitors to Grupo Xcaret, which has a consistent policy of creating and strengthening a culture of awareness for safe shopping, as well as combating the misuse of its brands, logos, and image, through the application of cutting-edge technology.
The award was presented in the presence of the Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo, Bernardo Cueto Riestra, and authorities of Cozumel Tourism and tourism entrepreneurs, Architect Miguel Quintana Pali, Founding Partner of Grupo Xcaret, who attended this gala accompanied by his wife and received the recognition from Margarita Carbajal, President of FETUR and Alejandro Salazar, LATAM sales director of Sojern.
