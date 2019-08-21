Hampton by Hilton Unveils Largest Breakfast Upgrade in Hotel History
Hampton by Hilton is rolling out a new breakfast experience that will feature fresh, healthful menu items for guests, as well as newly renovated breakfast areas.
The changes will take place across the brand’s more than 2,250 hotels in the U.S. and Canada, the company said in a statement.
Hampton, the first hotel brand in its segment to popularize the baked-by-guests Belgian waffle breakfast offering, will add four new waffle flavors - Blueberry, Chocolate, Banana Bread and Cinnamon Roll.
The new breakfast line-up also includes items such as Chobani Greek yogurt smoothies; pressed juices, and even egg white frittatas.
There will also be fresh takes on some guest favorites, the hotel company said, such as chicken-apple sausage links, fresh-baked Danishes and prime rib hash.
Core classic menu items like scrambled eggs, bacon, and oatmeal with toppings and fresh-sliced fruit, will all remain on the menu.
"Hampton by Hilton continues to exceed guest expectations by raising the bar with its new breakfast experience, offering innovative, high quality and tasty items that are a first to be offered in a complimentary breakfast in the upper-midscale segment, said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton. "We've developed new menu items and updated classics to satisfy our guests' ever-changing tastes."
A recent consumer survey conducted by Hilton found that 85 percent of Americans love a hot and savory breakfast. The survey also found that nearly 80 percent of Americans crave a breakfast that satisfies their sweet tooth.
In addition, one-in-five Americans tend to eat breakfast on-the-go, the inspiration behind Hampton’s new ready-to-go Chobani Greek yogurt smoothies, (available in Tropical Mango and Wildberry-Pomegranate) along with the pressed juices in three flavors, including Banana-Strawberry, Sweet Greens and Peach-Mango.
The brand’s new breakfast experience also features newly renovated breakfast serving areas that have been designed to offer a contemporary look and the feel of a modern market place.
Updates include pops of color, chalk-art graphics and enhanced display ware with modern surfaces including wood tones and bronze finishes.
