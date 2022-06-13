Hard Rock Finishes Out 50th Anniversary Year With Worldwide Activations
Hard Rock International has been celebrating its historic 50th anniversary year with all the stuff it does best: good music, food and fun, along with one-of-a-kind experiences launched at its 253 Hotels, Casinos, Cafes, Rock Shops and Live Performance Venues all around the globe. Today, with brand locations in 68 countries, the company continues to uphold the aphorisms upon which it was founded: ‘All Is One’, ‘Love All-Serve All’, ‘Take Time To Be Kind’ and ‘Save The Planet’.
It first embraced these welcoming ethe when it opened the doors of the world’s first Hard Rock Café in London in 1971, displaying authentic pieces of music history for guests to enjoy well before museums started exhibiting such artifacts. The company’s collection, which spans all music genres, is now the largest in the world with over 86,000 items worldwide and still growing, which are showcased throughout its brand locations.
To commemorate its 50-year milestone, Hard Rock International has been running special activations at Hard Rock Café locations, including highlights like a partnership with soccer superstar Lionel Messi, who created a signature menu item—the “Messi Burger”, along with themed Rock Shop collection memorabilia that will extend throughout the summer; and, of course, special-edition collectible pins.
The Hard Rock Café in London turned back time by reverting its decor, menu and pricing back to the way they were in 1971! The celebratory retro menu boasted a burger for just 50p (pence), roadhouse ribs for 80p and a hot fudge sundae for 40p. Cincinnati’s Hard Rock Casino also held its Founders Day celebrations earlier this month, which featured memorabilia tours, drink specials, free t-shirts, and social contests to win Hard Rock gift cards and swag, as well as a champagne toast.
But, as Hard Rock wraps up its 50-year celebrations on June 14 (Founders Day), there’s still time for guests to get in on the fun. You can find activations available at the following Hard Rock International properties
Hard Rock Hotel Orlando Universal – Guests can “Live Like a Rock Star” for a day by immersing themselves in a VIP memorabilia tour experience, also enjoying a poolside cabana, private cocktail service at Velvet Bar and exclusive Hard Rock Merchandise. Universal Orlando’s Velvet Bar will also introduce a golden luxe burger and bubbles duo, featuring an eight-ounce double Wagyu beef patty with butter-basted Maine lobster, topped with triple crème cheese, truffle aioli and edible 24K gold flakes, and paired with a glass of Cuvée Brut Champagne.
Hard Rock Hotel New York – All guests checking into Hard Rock Hotel New York on Founders Day, June 14, will receive a glass of champagne and an invitation to a live music series called "Back To Music", which will be performed at RT60 Rooftop Bar and Lounge with New York City’s iconic skyline as the ultimate backdrop.
Old Park Lane Hard Rock Cafe – London’s Hard Rock Café will celebrate by rolling back the prices to 1971, with ‘Legendary and Moving Mountain Burgers’ offered for just 71p between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. And, the London Rock Shop’s first 71 customers that day will receive complimentary admission to the ‘British Summer Time’ (BST) festival with any purchase. The day’s other festivities are set to include participation by London’s Harley Davidson Club and their classic motorcycles, birthday cake-cutting and sing-alongs with 70’s staff members, and Acoustic Live music in the evening.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood – The guitar-shaped hotel in South Florida will throw a 50th-anniversary pool party for invited guests only, featuring a flyover stunt by Red Bull Air Force stunt over the Guitar Hotel, as well as an invite-only casino gala event.
For more information, visit hardrock.com.
