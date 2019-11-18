Hard Rock Hotel Prague Slated for 2023 Opening
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke November 18, 2019
Hard Rock International has announced plans to expand its rapidly-expanding European hotel portfolio with the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Prague in the Czech Republic in 2023.
The expansive property will be located just a short walk from the historic Old Town within the Prague city center, boasting 523 rooms and suites along with stellar views overlooking sites such as Letna Park and the Prague Castle.
In addition to a rooftop Sky Bar, the hotel's sixth floor will feature a specialty restaurant equipped with terraces overlooking the scenic Vltava river valley. Other highlights will include a three-story, 5,900 square-foot soundwave of moving light known as the "Feature Wall;" an inviting Lobby Bar; a stylish restaurant featuring an ingredient driven menu in Sessions and the Constant Grind Coffee & Bar serving as a cafe by day and cocktail bar by night.
Staying true to the brand, the property will include a rooftop swimming pool and a full-service Rock Spa as well as a Body Rock Fitness Centre, Rock Shop, @Biz Business Center and the coveted brand-signature Rock Star Suite. Notable in-room programs offered will include the music-infused yoga program Rock Om and The Sound of Your Stay allowing guests complimentary use of Fender guitars, amps and headphones.
Hard Rock Hotel Prague will also be home to a 1,800 capacity ballroom for live entertainment and up to 59,000 square feet of meeting space. Finally, the Woodstock Lawn will host as many as 3,000 people during exhibitions, social events and other gatherings.
"Prague is a striking favorite among European capital cities and has experienced great development in its tourism industry in recent years," Todd Hricko, senior vice president and head of global hotel business development, said in a statement. "Hard Rock is honored to announce the arrival of its music-infused presence to this beautiful city following two years of work on the project."
"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work on this hotel with Hard Rock International, which will be the operator and tenant of the property. It is undoubtedly a respected hotel chain that will complement the existing portfolio of Prague hotels. For EP Real Estate, this is a key project in the domestic market, which we have been paying maximum attention to since the initial planning stage," added Michal Viktorin, EP Real Estate Director, in a statement of his own.
While travelers will have to wait a few years to experience Hard Rock Hotel Prague they can already start looking forward to a handful of exciting European openings from the brand in 2020, including Hard Rock Hotel Dublin, Hard Rock Hotel Madrid, Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam and Hard Rock Hotel Budapest.
For more information on Prague, Czech Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS