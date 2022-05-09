Hard Rock Hotels Reveals Deals for Travel Advisors
AIC Hotel Group is providing travel advisors and agents access to an exclusive promotion when bookings its all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Guests who book with a travel agent between now and May 31, for travel through December 15, 2022, will receive a $100 resort credit that can be used toward championship golfing at the Hard Rock Golf Club or services at the indulgent Rock Spa.
The offer is valid only for guests booking their stay at one of the following resorts: Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.
Rock Your Milestone
Clients can also take advantage of discounts and benefits on group bookings at all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels through promotions like ‘Rock Your Milestone’, which invites guests to celebrate life’s greatest milestones in a fun-filled venue befitting the occasion. Be it a birthday, bachelor or bachelorette party, family reunion, quince, sweet 16, Bar Mitzvah or anniversary, guests are guaranteed an unforgettable celebration at any of these resorts.
With sunny beaches and ocean views, fabulous event venues, endless dining and drinks and every conceivable kind of activity available right on-site, Hard Rock Hotels offer the ideal destination for all kinds of group gatherings.
To qualify for reduced rates and benefits, clients must book a minimum of five rooms for a minimum of three nights each. They’ll receive one free night for every ten total paid room nights, up to a maximum of seven free nights. Depending upon group booking size, they may also be eligible for complimentary room upgrades and complimentary private functions, such as dinners or cocktail receptions.
The booking window for this promotion runs through December 17, 2022, for travel through December 15, 2023. For more information, agents can email the group sales office at rockyourmilestone@aichotelgroup.com or call (305) 444-5896.
Reduced Travel Agent Rates
Of course, travel advisors themselves can experience the all-inclusive delights of luxury Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean firsthand through the ‘2022 Travel Agent Rockin’ Perks’ program.
Agent-exclusive room rates are based on a 40-percent discount off the Best Available Rate and start at $141 per adult, per night, based on double occupancy. The offer is valid for travel dates through December 19, 2022, subject to availability and certain blackout dates. Discounted day passes are also available for travel agents to come and experience the resorts’ facilities, fine dining and top-shelf drinks selections without an overnight stay.
Agent stays need to be a minimum of two nights (maximum of five nights) to qualify for the reduced rate, with a maximum of four guests to a room (including children). During their resort stay, travel advisors also received 15 percent off select spa services and food and beverage purchases, subject to certain exclusions.
For more information, visit allinagents.com.
