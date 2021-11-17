Hard Rock Hotels To Gift 50 Couples Free Vacations With New Contest
Lacey Pfalz November 17, 2021
Hard Rock Hotels will give 50 lucky couples a free four-night stay at one of its all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico with its newest “Love Hard, Play Hard Contest.”
The contest can be entered now through December 20, 2021. To enter, couples can follow @hardrockhotels on Instagram, then make a post with a photo and a 200-word explanation of how they fell in love with each other, using the hashtags #LoveHardPlayHard and #HardRockWeddings and #contest to be entered to win.
One lucky couple will be chosen each day to win a free trip. Each couple can enter once each day of the contest.
Participating resorts are located in popular tourist destinations like Cancun, Los Cabos, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Puerto Vallarta.
No matter which Hard Rock all-inclusive resort a couple chooses to visit, they can enjoy romantic anniversary trips, getaways, babymoons and yes, destination weddings. With five different Wedding Collections to choose from, including a complimentary wedding package, couples can enjoy the elopement, grand destination wedding or vow renewal of their dreams.
For more information about the contest, please click here.
