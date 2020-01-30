Hard Rock Premieres New Brand Programming for Meetings Market
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff January 30, 2020
Hard Rock International is investing in fresh brand programs designed to connect people through the power of music and targeted toward the meetings industry.
Hard Rock’s BreakOut is inspired by the brand’s most popular in-room amenity offerings, such as Sound of Your Stay and Rock Om.
Meeting planners can now choose from special MICE-branded programs curated by Hard Rock International’s preferred partners.
“On the hotel and casino level, we have been utilizing brand programming for years, and now, we are thrilled to announce that we are transitioning those premier experiences over to our meetings and events,” stated Danielle Babilino, senior vice president, global sales and marketing for Hard Rock International. “This transition would not be possible without the help of our partners, who have assisted in recreating our unmatched offerings to ensure that they are custom-catered to our friends in the MICE community.”
School of Rock is one option for meeting planners. The program provides next-level group guitar lessons and more, encouraging social sharing and team building.
SongDivision offers ‘Battle of the Band’-style activities for meeting attendees to engage in friendly competition, and the Scratch DJ Academy features hands-on teaching of the basics of mixing, scratching and blending music.
Tangible Formats is a unique music experience that allows attendees to perform with a live band, and Drum Cafe utilizes group drumming techniques led by highly skilled facilitators and a team of world-class multicultural performers.
DJ Drez and Marti have redesigned Hard Rock’s classic Rock Om experience for the MICE market, and MICE planners can take advantage of behind-the-scenes Memorabilia Tours for attendees to dive into the property’s music history.
Groups can also give back. Meeting planners can schedule a time to participate in Hard Rock’s Hygiene Kit Program.
Clean the World’s Hygiene Kit Events give groups the chance to work in teams and build hygiene kits, a collaborative activity that promotes interpersonal interaction and sustainability, while also lending a hand to others in need.
Hard Rock Hotels are delivering unique meeting spaces around the world ideally suited for planners looking to provide a dynamic group experience that is “Anything But Beige.”
