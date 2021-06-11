Harrah's Las Vegas Unveils New Look, Amenities After $200 Million Renovation
Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Patrick Clarke June 11, 2021
Harrah's Las Vegas has unveiled a brand new look following a $200 million renovation.
Highlights include 2,542 redesigned guest rooms, a complete casino floor remodel and a pair of new LED marquees located at the property's north and south entrances. Guests can also look forward to rejuvenating treatments and salon services at The Spa at Harrah’s Las Vegas, a fast-casual dining concept in PizzaCake by "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro and Donny Osmond’s first-ever solo residency in addition to direct access to 550,000 square-foot CAESARS FORUM Conference Center via a new Skybridge.
Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Las Vegas Dan Walsh celebrated the improvements by switching on the new purple lighting on the building's exterior during a ceremony on Thursday.
"As a flagship location of the iconic gaming and hospitality brand, revamping Harrah’s Las Vegas not only enhances the guest experience but also further reflects the fun and energy that makes Las Vegas such a unique travel destination," Walsh said in a statement accompanying Friday's announcement. "We look forward to seeing our guests enjoy all that Harrah’s Las Vegas offers, especially this summer."
The Mountain Tower at Harrah's received a sizable investment of $70 million, with guest rooms now featuring bold purple and blue hues designed to complement the cream-colored decor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures.
Located on the fourth floor of the Valley Tower at Harrah's, the spa is now open Friday through Sunday to offer guests treatments such as deep tissue massages, facials and moisturizing body exfoliation. Salon services such as manicures and pedicures, hair services, makeup application and waxing are also available.
Harrah's is celebrating the revamp all month long with Harrah's-themed food and beverage specials available now through June 30, 2021. Piano Bar will offer a special Lavender Martini for $18; Fulton Street Food Hall will feature Harrah's-themed decorated pastries and desserts, including Oreo cheesecake, summer berry cheesecake, banana cream pie jar, confetti cake and Harrah’s signature fudge brownie; and Ruth’s Chris Steak House will offer guests a Harrah’s Celebration Dinner prix fixe menu from $109.95 per person.
Osmond's residency will kick off in Harrah’s Showroom on August 31, 2021, with performances being held nightly Tuesday to Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.
Harrah’s Las Vegas is open now with Caesars Entertainment's new health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Visit HarrahsLasVegas.com for more information.
