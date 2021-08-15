Harrah’s New Orleans to Require Vaccine or Negative Test to Enter
Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2021
Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel & Casino is believed to be the first U.S. casino to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the property.
The announcement is part of a comprehensive new mandate handed down by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is mandating vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test among patrons at race tracks, bars, restaurants, gyms, concerts, and the newly redubbed Caesars Superdome, starting Monday, August 16.
The news about Harrah’s was first reported by industry trade publication CDC Gaming Reports.
Some entertainment venues in Las Vegas casinos may also be subjected to a requirement to be vaccinated come October, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Already, national concert promoter AEG Presents announced that ticket holders to its events – including the theaters at the new Resorts World Las Vegas, where Celine Dion returns on Nov. 6 – must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 to gain entry.
Julia Carcamo, owner of a New Orleans-based casino-marketing company, said such a move in Louisiana might impact play at Harrah’s New Orleans.
“We may see some numbers dip, but I think it’s going to be for a short time,” Carcamo said. “This whole ordeal has been 18 months now, and people continue to adjust.”
Harrah’s New Orleans is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment. The company did not return phone calls to comment on the vaccine mandate, nor did the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Sponsored Content
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Caesars Entertainment Corporation, New Orleans
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS