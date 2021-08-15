Last updated: 02:27 PM ET, Sun August 15 2021

Harrah’s New Orleans to Require Vaccine or Negative Test to Enter

Hotel & Resort Caesars Entertainment Corporation Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2021

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table
Gambling chips on gaming table. (photo via Michael Blann/Royalty-free)

Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel & Casino is believed to be the first U.S. casino to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the property.

The announcement is part of a comprehensive new mandate handed down by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is mandating vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test among patrons at race tracks, bars, restaurants, gyms, concerts, and the newly redubbed Caesars Superdome, starting Monday, August 16.

The news about Harrah’s was first reported by industry trade publication CDC Gaming Reports.

Some entertainment venues in Las Vegas casinos may also be subjected to a requirement to be vaccinated come October, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Already, national concert promoter AEG Presents announced that ticket holders to its events – including the theaters at the new Resorts World Las Vegas, where Celine Dion returns on Nov. 6 – must be vaccinated by Oct. 1 to gain entry.

Julia Carcamo, owner of a New Orleans-based casino-marketing company, said such a move in Louisiana might impact play at Harrah’s New Orleans.

“We may see some numbers dip, but I think it’s going to be for a short time,” Carcamo said. “This whole ordeal has been 18 months now, and people continue to adjust.”

Harrah’s New Orleans is owned and operated by Caesars Entertainment. The company did not return phone calls to comment on the vaccine mandate, nor did the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Rich Thomaselli
