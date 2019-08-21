Last updated: 03:25 PM ET, Wed August 21 2019

Hawaii Sees Growth in Hotel Performance

Janeen Christoff August 21, 2019

PHOTO: Aerial shot of Hawaii's Waikiki Beach. (photo via jhorrocks/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Hawaii’s hotel industry is showing robust growth. The Hawaii Hotel Performance Report, published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), showed positive signs for the industry. Statewide RevPAR increased 5.2 percent to $260 with ADR of $305, which is up 3.9 percent. Occupancy rates reached 85.2 percent in the month of July.

Room revenues were also on the rise, growing 3.5 percent and bringing in $434.8 million, approximately $14.6 million higher than last year.

Positive survey results showed gains across all classes of properties in the Hawaiian Islands. Luxury resorts showed the highest gains with Ann increase in RevPAR of to $506 a gain of 11 percent. ADR was $603, up 3.7 percent and occupancy rates at high-end hotels were up to 83.9 percent, up 5.5 percent.

Midscale and economy-class hotels reported RevPAR of $155 (up 1.7 percent) with ADR of $183, up 0.4 percent and occupancy of 84.3 percent was up 1 percentage point.

Maui County led the way in gains. RevPAR on the island was at $359 (up 9.3 percent), ADR of $436 (up 7.7 percent) and occupancy of 82.2 percent (up 1.2 percentage points).

Properties in Wailea showed the most growth with RevPAR of $640 (up 13.6 percent), ADR of $697 (up 12.2 percent), and 91.7 percent occupancy (up 1.1 percentage points).

Oahu hotels reported higher RevPAR in July of $230 and hotels on Hawaii Island saw RevPAR increase to $223 (up 19 percent). Notably, Kohala Coast hotels had a 30 percent increase in RevPAR to $324.

Kauai hotels reported lower performance compared to last July with decreases in RevPAR to $233 (-5.7 percent), ADR of $301 (down 3 percent) and occupancy of 77.5 percent (down 2.2 percentage points).

Janeen Christoff
