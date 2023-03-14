Heaven 2.0 at Hard Rock Riviera Maya: an Adults-Only Haven
Adults can enjoy an adults-only experience at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya with its new Heaven 2.0 adults-only concept, which offers everything from dedicated room categories to priority dining and a luxury pool complete with full-service cabanas.
Hard Rock's Heaven 2.0 area of the resort offers several different room and suite categories, from those with two double beds to king beds with wellness or deluxe options — and some suites even come with their own personal assistants! Different rooms also offer different outdoor areas, from private balconies and terraces to swim-up patios that make it easy to take a dip or swim some laps at any time of day or night.
Besides a dedicated adults-only accommodation zone, Heaven 2.0 guests can enjoy their own beautiful pool. The Eden Pool is an oasis of calm with full-service cabana rentals, a swim-up bar and daily entertainment where couples can take some much-needed rest and relaxation and where friends can reconnect over delicious fruity drinks, all in the shade of a luxurious cabana or while catching some rays poolside. Adults can also enjoy swimming laps in the semi-Olympic pool and enjoying the resort’s secluded beach, as well as all of the excursions and tours the ocean has to offer.
Located within the Heaven concept at Hard Rock Riviera Maya is the Rock Spa. With 75 treatment rooms and steam rooms, hydrotherapy pools, a personal spa butler and Yoga Temple, adult guests can treat themselves to a variety of treatments with both ancient wisdom and modern science in mind, such as Hard Rock's exclusive Rhythm & Motion treatment menu, which uses music, vibrations and patterns as its main elements.
Guests of Heaven 2.0 also enjoy priority reservations at UMO, the Mexican restaurant, Wai, a modern Thai restaurant and Faro, a new self-serve dining option. The all-inclusive resort ensures guests don't have to worry about paying for a thing, and Heaven 2.0 guests can also never worry about waiting for a table.
Adults enjoying romantic escapes or celebrations among friends should consider booking Hard Rock Riviera Maya’s Heaven 2.0 rooms and suites for greater benefits and adults-only sections of the resort.
